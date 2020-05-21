Jackson Anderson has a deep connection to CU staff

Jackson Anderson is a prospect the Colorado Buffaloes have been recruiting heavily ever since offering about a month ago.

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue distributed the offer and has been building a relationship with the 6-foot-4, 290-pounder. Rodrigue actually already knew of Anderson because he coached his dad as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss.

“(My dad) says he is a really good coach and he's a really great guy,” Anderson said. “He really likes him.”

Anderson recently sat down for a virtual visit with the Colorado staff.

“There was a bunch of the staff on there and Coach Rod,” Anderson said. “And we went over a lot of the campus, a bunch of videos about school and everything. And then we could talk about it and ask questions.”

They sat down for about an hour and a half and discussed everything from football to academics and showed the big offensive lineman everything that Colorado has to offer.

“Whenever they showed like the equipment and everything,” Anderson said on what stood out. “They give their players a lot of clothing. And everything in the locker rooms and weight room was really really nice.”

That was Anderson’s third virtual visit. He has also taken virtual visits with Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Monroe.

“There was more information I guess about the school side of it instead of just the football part which was really good,” Anderson said on the difference between the CU visit and the others. “And it was really, really organized.”

Academics is something the lineman out of Mineola (Texas) holds in high regard. He wants to major in business and was impressed when they said CU had the No. 20 business school in the nation during the visit.

“(The NFL) is kind of unrealistic,” Anderson said. “I would love to (play in the NFL) but just in case that didn't work out, I would want to get an education to fall back on.”

Anderson hears from ULM, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech often. He wants to be able to take actual visits before he makes the decision but is prepared to go visit schools on his own if the NCAA doesn’t open up on-campus recruiting.

He hopes to make a decision prior to his senior season.