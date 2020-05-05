BuffsCountry
CU Buffs Make Another Top Five

Chase Howell

Three-star offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister released his top five on Tuesday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools on his list include Arizona State, Louisville, Memphis and Louisiana Tech.

Bannister was the second offer from offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue since he was hired. Rodrigue went to a place where he has some deep roots as he spent sevens seasons as an offensive line coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. Rodrigue also commonly tweets cajun phrases such as "Geaux Boeufs" and has not forgotten his roots. 

Bannister is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.). He plays for Edna Karr High School.

He now holds 12 offers, including four Power-5 options. Some of the power conference options that did not make the cut include Kentucky, Arizona, and West Virginia.

There is no clear favorite in his recruitment. 

Bannister displays great athleticism and some impressive footwork on film. He can really move for his size. He also packs a heavy punch and meets linebackers with a bad attitude in the run game. 

He has the ability to play tackle at the next level but with his athleticism and smaller stature for a lineman, he will likely be a better fit at the guard position in college. 

The Buffs are only expected to graduate one offensive lineman, Kary Kutsch, so numbers could get a little tight in terms of how many offensive linemen they bring in for the 2021 class. But it's clear Bannister is definitely a priority. 

