Jimmy Valsin has CU Buffs in Top Eight

Three-star wide receiver Jimmy Valsin released his top eight schools on Monday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Utah, Oregon State, Indiana, Houston, Kansas State, Syracuse and Illinois.

The Buffs reached out with an offer on April 20 and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been recruiting him and establishing a relationship ever since.

Valsin hails from Arlington (Texas) and Chiaverini has had a lot of success recruiting the greater Dallas area before.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has received much of his interest during the spring evaluation period. Six of the eight schools in his top eight offered him on April 20 or later.

He excelled during his junior season catching 33 passes for a total of 659 yards and eight touchdowns for Bowie High School.

Valsin is a very smooth route runner on tape. He has a good understanding for how to use his long strides to get open. He doesn't run very low to the ground but still does a nice job of being able to make tacklers miss when running after the catch

He displays some good hands-on tape but that can be something very difficult to judge on a highlight tape.

It's unclear how many wide receivers the Buffs will be able to take in this recruiting class. They already have one committed in Chase Penry although BuffsCountry considers him a soft commitment at this point.

They are only expected to lose one scholarship receiver, KD Nixon, after this season at least in terms of eligibility.

They're in on multiple receivers including Valsin, JJ Henry and Ketron Jackson. All three hail from Texas.