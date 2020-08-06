BuffsCountry
Maddox Kopp has CU Buffs in top five schools

Chase Howell

Three-star quarterback Maddox Kopp released his top five schools on Wednesday. 

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other four schools include Houston, Ole Miss, Tulane and Wyoming.

Kopp indicated that despite releasing his top four schools, his recruitment remains open. And it's possible interest could peak up with the wild recruiting season expected in the fall. 

Kopp is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback out of Houston (Texas).

He's rated as a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports in the 2021 class. 

This summer, the signal-caller was one of the 22 quarterbacks selected to the Elite 11 finals, the premier camp for senior-to-be quarterbacks. 

Kopp has been building a relationship with the CU staff for a while now, particularly offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, but it really picked up in the month of July. 

Kopp told BuffsCountry he's been itching to check out Boulder. 

“So I was kind of going in with an open mind and I was really impressed with the facilities there and kind of all where everything is on the campus,” Kopp said about his virtual visit. “And that's kind of what they stressed to me was just location. What stood out to me the most is probably the backdrop and the stadium was just crazy. I really want to get out there and see it for myself.”

The gunslinger will likely take his time with his decision and see if he can receive any more offers. 

It's unclear whether or not the Buffs could take two quarterbacks in this class, having already received a commitment from Drew Carter earlier this week, but it could make sense to add two. Especially with Carter looking at playing basketball at CU. 

