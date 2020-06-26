BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Offer Tracker: Deep in the heart of Texas

Chase Howell

Back at it again with another BuffsCountry offer tracker.

We have switched gears and we are now tracking the 2022 offers as well as 2021.

Offers are starting to dwindle towards the 2021 class as they narrow down their targets. And 2022 recruiting has definitely picked up over the last couple of weeks.

There has been a clear emphasis on recruiting the south under this new coaching staff. 

2021 Recruits

Matthew Langlois

Langlois is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete out of New Roads (La.). He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and Rivals. He is up to 17 offers and nine of them come from power conference programs. All of his power five offers have come in recent months. He mostly plays cornerback, wide receiver and running back for his high school. He is true athlete and can play anywhere on the field at the next level. He ran a verified 10.97 in the 100-meter dash this past spring. Offensive line coach and Louisiana native Mitch Rodrigue will be doing the recruiting.

Ethan Hassler

Hassler is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker out of Collierville (Tenn.). He is now up to 17 offers and five of those are from power five programs including Louisville, Wake Forrest, Kansas and Indiana. He is rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals and 247Sports. Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing the recruiting.

2022 Recruits

Jordan Crook

Crook is a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker out of Duncanville (Texas). He is one of the top inside linebackers in the 2022 class on 247Sports. Crook is transferring from Bishop Dunne to Duncanville for his junior season. He has reported 18 offers and most of them have come in recent months. He has been on the radar of power five schools for over a year now when he received offers from Southern Cal, Georgia Tech and Kansas after his freshman season.

Landon Hullaby

Hullaby is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back out Mansfield (Texas). He is now up to 22 offers and 20 of them are from power conference programs. He’s rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports but that will likely change after all of the interest he has received this spring. His brother is a running back at Texas. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is doing the recruiting and Hullaby can play any of the defensive back positions.

Jadon Scarlett

Scarlett is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Flower Mound (Texas). He’s being recruited by defensive line coach Chris Wilson and defensive graduate assistant Aziz Shittu. He has reported offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Ohio as well as Colorado so far. All of those offers have come in during the last two months. He yet to be rated on any of the recruiting sites. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Tad Boyle to hire Rick Ray for vacant assistant coaching position

Multiple reports indicate Tad Boyle is expected to hire former Southeastern Missouri head coach Rick Ray to be the next assistant coach at Colorado.

Chase Howell

NCAA extends the recruiting dead period, again

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period through August 31 as they continue to push it back every month.

Chase Howell

The defensive line could be a strength for the CU Buffs in 2020

After building lots of depth at the position in 2019, the defensive line has quickly turned into a strength for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Adjust to COVID-19 Changes

Mustafa Johnson and Will Sherman discuss their offseason and voluntary workouts.

Vinay Simlot

Wednesday Mailbag: Time to get serious about CU football

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, but on a Wednesday, Chase Howell dives into some important questions about the state of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Is Ashaad Clayton going to wear the No. 0 for the CU Buffs?

Colorado Buffaloes running back Ashaad Clayton is hinting on Twitter he wants to be the first college football player to wear the No. 0.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Discussing Dads and Quarterbacks

The CU Buffs Country Podcast is back talking about the CU Buffs and the wide world of sports.

Chase Howell

Four-star Kaleb Elarms-Orr breaks down top seven schools

Four-star outside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr released his top seven schools on Monday and he broke them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

Two former CU Buffs soccer players on team with positive COVID-19 tests

Forever Buffs Taylor Kornieck and Erin Greening will not be playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup after unknown members of the team test positive for the coronavirus.

Chase Howell

The story of how J.J. Flannigan ended up at Colorado

The story of Bill McCartney bringing J.J. Flannigan to Boulder is a recruiting tale for the ages.

Chase Howell