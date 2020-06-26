Back at it again with another BuffsCountry offer tracker.

We have switched gears and we are now tracking the 2022 offers as well as 2021.

Offers are starting to dwindle towards the 2021 class as they narrow down their targets. And 2022 recruiting has definitely picked up over the last couple of weeks.

There has been a clear emphasis on recruiting the south under this new coaching staff.

2021 Recruits

Matthew Langlois

Langlois is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete out of New Roads (La.). He is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and Rivals. He is up to 17 offers and nine of them come from power conference programs. All of his power five offers have come in recent months. He mostly plays cornerback, wide receiver and running back for his high school. He is true athlete and can play anywhere on the field at the next level. He ran a verified 10.97 in the 100-meter dash this past spring. Offensive line coach and Louisiana native Mitch Rodrigue will be doing the recruiting.

Ethan Hassler

Hassler is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker out of Collierville (Tenn.). He is now up to 17 offers and five of those are from power five programs including Louisville, Wake Forrest, Kansas and Indiana. He is rated as a three-star recruit on Rivals and 247Sports. Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski is doing the recruiting.

2022 Recruits

Jordan Crook

Crook is a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker out of Duncanville (Texas). He is one of the top inside linebackers in the 2022 class on 247Sports. Crook is transferring from Bishop Dunne to Duncanville for his junior season. He has reported 18 offers and most of them have come in recent months. He has been on the radar of power five schools for over a year now when he received offers from Southern Cal, Georgia Tech and Kansas after his freshman season.

Landon Hullaby

Hullaby is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back out Mansfield (Texas). He is now up to 22 offers and 20 of them are from power conference programs. He’s rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports but that will likely change after all of the interest he has received this spring. His brother is a running back at Texas. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is doing the recruiting and Hullaby can play any of the defensive back positions.

Jadon Scarlett

Scarlett is a 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman out of Flower Mound (Texas). He’s being recruited by defensive line coach Chris Wilson and defensive graduate assistant Aziz Shittu. He has reported offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Ohio as well as Colorado so far. All of those offers have come in during the last two months. He yet to be rated on any of the recruiting sites.