Breaking: CU Buffs land SoCal athlete for commit No. 11

Chase Howell

When you're hot, you're hot and the Colorado Buffaloes are currently steaming on the recruiting trail. 

They picked up commit No. 11 on Thursday with a verbal from three-star athlete Kaylin Moore. 

Moore is 6-foot, 180-pounder from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village (Calif.). 

The Buffs added Mister Williams in the 2020 class from the same high school. 

Moore is an athlete but will likely factor in somewhere in the defensive backfield. He plays mostly cornerback for his high school but most schools view him as a safety or nickel corner at the next level. 

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was the one that did most of the recruiting and has built a strong bond with Moore over the last few months. 

Head coach Karl Dorrell was also highly involved in the recruitment. 

Moore was also being recruited by the previous coaching staff and took a visit to Colorado when the aforementioned Williams took his official visit to CU for the game against Washington. 

He spent the weekend there and got to tour all of the facilities. 

It was one of the only visits for Moore where he was able to spend significant time around the campus. 

Moore is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and has not been rated on Rivals, yet. 

On 247Sports, he is a top 100 athlete and in the top 120 for recruits in California. 

The skilled defensive back was down to five finalists: Boise State, Oregon State, Cal and Colorado. He reported a total of 16 offers and four of them were from Power 5 programs.

Moore played on both sides of the ball during his junior season. He racked up a total of 50 tackles with two interceptions and 16 break-ups on the defensive side of the ball. 

His dad, Kelvin Moore, played in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

This is the first commit from southern California for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2021 class. 

