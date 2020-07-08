Defensive lineman from Arkansas receptive to interest from Colorado

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson is not afraid to go into any state he needs to.

He already has a defensive lineman commit from Florida. He’s recruiting Isaiah Rogers from Pennsylvania and Braezhon Ross in Nevada. All three from states that aren’t normally in CU’s footprint.

Wilson recently offered a 2021 defensive lineman from another unusual state. Tyas Martin, a three-star prospect out of Arkansas, picked up an offer from Colorado this past week.

But Wilson actually has a unique connection to the Land of Opportunity.

“The trainer that I workout with, he’s Coach Wilson’s cousin,” Martin said. “So we have been in touch and built up a relationship and built it up (to the point he felt comfortable offering).”

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder trains with Jeff Savage who apparently got him connected to Wilson. Martin and Wilson have been building a relationship for around three weeks and Martin says he’s starting to feel very comfortable with him.

“I love Coach Wilson,” Martin said. “He’s a hard-nosed coach. He just came from the Eagles so he has a Super Bowl ring and coached one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL (Fletcher Cox). He’s just a good coach.”

Martin also says that his trainer, Savage, has some high praise for his cousin.

“(Savage) speaks highly of him,” Martin said. “Coach Wilson, he’s a good coach, he develops you for life, not just football but for life. And in the midst of it, he’s going to develop you into a good football player too.”

Martin has already heard Wilson’s passion for Colorado and knows the message is about turning the program around and doing something special in Boulder.

“(Wilson) loves Colorado,” Martin said. “He’s trying to turn the program around and get everything rolling so it should be a good season.”

The three-star prospect says he’s hoping to have a conversation with head coach Karl Dorrell sometime this week and also set up a virtual visit.

Martin says he’s hearing from Kansas, Ole Miss, Texas, Virginia Tech and Arkansas but has not been able to visit any of those schools. He would like to take a visit but, if he’s comfortable, he’s willing to make a decision before taking any visits.