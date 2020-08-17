Sebastian Heisele finishes in the top 15 in European Tour event

Forever Buff Sebastian Heisele is in his third season on the European Tour after earning back his tour card in 2019.

And he just had his best finish of the year.

He fired off a 6-under 65 in the final round of the Celtic Classic to finish tied for 14th.

Heisele had four rounds in the 60s for the first time this season on the European Tour to earn a paycheck of over 14.5 thousand dollars.

The Celtic Classic took place at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

The European Tour is currently in the midst of a United Kingdom swing. They've now played the last four events in the UK and will stay there for the next two before traveling to Spain and Portugal.

Heisele has only played in one of the UK events so far and will likely stay in Newport to play in the ISPS Handa Wales Open, which will take place at the same course this next week.

Heisele has now jumped up to 211th on the Official World Golf Rankings. He spent 2019 on the Challenge Tour, a step below the European Tour, and won an event. In 2017 and 2018, he was on the European Tour and had two top ten finishes.

The European Tour is not quite as prestigious as the PGA Tour but isn't the minor leagues by any means. Players can earn status on the PGA Tour by having success on the European Tour but the more common path is through the PGA Tour's minor leagues, the Korn Ferry Tour.

Plenty of golfers have had plenty of success by staying in Europe. Heisele is the only Buff on any of the men's major tours. Forever Buffs Jenny Coleman and Esther Lee currently play on the LPGA Tour.