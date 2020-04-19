CU Buffs are in on High School Teammates Anthony Rosas and Nick Dimitris

Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park, Calif.) teammates Nick Dimitris and Anthony Rosas took an unofficial visit to Colorado back in late January.

The 2021 recruits returned raving about what they saw while in Boulder.

Much has changed with the Colorado football team since then but that has not changed their view on the football program.

Dimitris released a final five this past week including Colorado. The other four were Maryland, Mississippi State, Arizona and UNLV.

When asked about what he likes about Colorado, Dimitris responded, "Great atmosphere, fans, city and overall great."

He has now received a crystal ball projection from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who has 94 percent hit rate and hasn't missed a projection yet for the 2021 class, to Colorado.

"Can't wait for another visit just need to get to know the new staff," Dimitris told BuffsCountry.

Dimitris' teammate, Rosas, is a three-star offensive lineman and is also receiving lots of national interest. He recently included Colorado in his unofficial top eight schools.

"I love that Boulder is a college town, everything is in one place," Rosas told BuffsCountry. "It's close and it's amazing how close everything is. And I like the staff, they really connected with me on my visit... I definitely consider them one of my top schools."

He was tagged in a tweet that read, "If only there was a top-rated guard considering CU."

Rosas responded, "I am believe me I am."

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder also listed Auburn, UNLV, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Kansas and Arizona State in his top eight.

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been doing much of the recruiting of the teammates and has done a great job staying in contact during the coaching change.

Chiaverini has a relationship with Sierra Vista's offensive coordinator Matt Villaseñor who is also the son of the head coach.