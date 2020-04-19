BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs are in on High School Teammates Anthony Rosas and Nick Dimitris

Chase Howell

Sierra Vista (Baldwin Park, Calif.) teammates Nick Dimitris and Anthony Rosas took an unofficial visit to Colorado back in late January.

The 2021 recruits returned raving about what they saw while in Boulder.

Much has changed with the Colorado football team since then but that has not changed their view on the football program. 

Dimitris released a final five this past week including Colorado. The other four were Maryland, Mississippi State, Arizona and UNLV.

When asked about what he likes about Colorado, Dimitris responded, "Great atmosphere, fans, city and overall great."

He has now received a crystal ball projection from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who has 94 percent hit rate and hasn't missed a projection yet for the 2021 class, to Colorado. 

"Can't wait for another visit just need to get to know the new staff," Dimitris told BuffsCountry.

Dimitris' teammate, Rosas, is a three-star offensive lineman and is also receiving lots of national interest. He recently included Colorado in his unofficial top eight schools. 

"I love that Boulder is a college town, everything is in one place," Rosas told BuffsCountry. "It's close and it's amazing how close everything is. And I like the staff, they really connected with me on my visit... I definitely consider them one of my top schools." 

He was tagged in a tweet that read, "If only there was a top-rated guard considering CU."

Rosas responded, "I am believe me I am."

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder also listed Auburn, UNLV, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Kansas and Arizona State in his top eight. 

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been doing much of the recruiting of the teammates and has done a great job staying in contact during the coaching change. 

Chiaverini has a relationship with Sierra Vista's offensive coordinator Matt Villaseñor who is also the son of the head coach.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In-state tight end has CU Buffs in top ten

Three-star Erik Olsen, who has quickly rose on to the national radar, released his top ten on Sunday.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Guards

BuffsCountry continues creating the entire scholarship roster for next season on the NCAA football video game with offensive guards.

Chase Howell

Daylen Kountz

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots for Tony Brown

Tony Brown capped off his roller-coaster college career with an excellent senior season. BuffsCountry takes a look at some NFL teams he could thrive on.

Jack Stern

Good news for Mr. Shenault

Chase Howell

Colorado has Connections to Powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Allan Baugh the First Target

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell has solid connections to Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and wants to make that school a priority. They are in on defensive lineman Allan Baugh.

Chase Howell

Podcast: No Shortage of Topics in a Time of Crisis

The CU BuffsCountry podcast was full of topics such as the NFL Draft, college basketball signing period, college football season and much more.

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots For Steven Montez

BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the ideal landing spots in the NFL Draft where quarterback Steven Montez could thrive.

Jack Stern

NCAA to Allow More Virtual Meetings Between Coaches and Players

NCAA committee members voted on Wednesday to allow more hours of non-physical contact between coaches and players during the pandemic.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: Basketball Signing Period

Signing day came and went on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes added three weapons to the arsenal. Chase Howell breaks down the new additions.

Chase Howell