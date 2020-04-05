BuffsCountry
Roderick Daniels Has CU in Top Ten

Chase Howell

Three-star 2021 wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. released his top 10 schools on Sunday. 

Colorado was on there along with Baylor, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona State, Texas Christian, Texas Tech, Missouri, Southern Methodist and Minesota. 

Daniels is 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver from Duncanville, Texas. Duncanville lost in the 6A-1 state championship to North Shore this past season. 

Darrin Chiaverini has been the lead recruiter. 

Daniels is ranked as the 434th best player in the nation according to 247Sports. He is the 70th best receiver and 63rd in Texas regardless of position. 

He is rated as an 88 on 247Sports which is considered a high three-star recruit. 

He has two crystal ball predictions in the direction of SMU. 

Daniels recently told 247Sports' Bill Embody what he's looking for in a school.

"A good school I can fit into the program, get to the next level," Daniels said. "Hopefully, the dream is to go to the NFL, but if that's not, I got a good education to fall back on because there's life after football and life before football. Just got to have something to fall back on if football don't work."

With only one receiver set to graduate, CU has limited spots for receivers in the 2021 class. 

They have one wide receiver already on the commit list, Chase Penry. Although he committed to Mel Tucker's staff, he has remained a CU commit during the coaching change.

They also recruited Kaden Dudley as an athlete and he has the ability to play wide receiver or safety. Dudley is a very similar receiver to Daniels. 

