Current and forever Buffs are shining at the Colorado Open

Chase Howell

The COBank Colorado Open has been dubbed the "Granddaddy of state opens" by many golf pundits. That's because financially, it is. 

The Colorado Open has the biggest purse of any state open and the largest winning prize, $100,000. 

Thus, professional golfers have flown and drove in from all over the country in order to play in Colorado's open golf tournament. 

And a few Colorado Buffaloes have been competing with them. 

Ross MacDonald, who earned another year of eligibility at CU due to the pandemic and will be back on the team this fall, qualified for the open after a runner-up finish at the CGA Match Play. 

He was first out on Thursday and finished 1-over par. He struggled on Thursday and ended up missing the cut. 

A couple of forever Buffs are finding some success. 

CU assistant golf coach Derek Tolan, who has won this event twice, made the cut by two strokes and made the most of it on Saturday. 

He fired a 28 (-8) on the back nine at Green Valley Ranch, during his first nine holes of the third round. He finished -9 for the day and -14 for the tournament. He currently sits at tied for 12th. 

Jonathan Kaye, at 49 years old, continues to play some great golf. He currently sits at tied for 27th at 11-under. 

Forever Buff Jeremy Paul has had a nice first three rounds. After a 7-under 65 on Saturday, he currently sits at a tie for 8th heading into the final round. Paul graduated from CU in 2017 and currently plays on the Canadian Tour.

A few other forever Buffs missed the cut. 

The event is allowing fans if you wear a mask and stay socially distanced if you want to show your support on Sunday. Players are allowed to have five people supporting them maximum. 

