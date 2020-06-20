Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes only have nine players that will be losing their NCAA eligibility after this next season.

That means they do not have much replacing to do with the 2021 recruiting class.

After bringing in a loaded 2020 class, they just don’t have much room.

The consensus is this class will likely have around 15 recruits, a very small number compared to the usual 25.

It will be no surprise to see that number jump to 20 as we get closer to the regular signing period in February 2021.

But, for now, let’s take a look at how an ideal class would shape up with 15 recruits.

The defense only has five scholarship seniors to replace.

Defensive line

The Buffaloes picked up their first commit during the Karl Dorrell era from defensive lineman Allan Baugh.

That hasn't stopped them from pursuing others even though the only scholarship defensive lineman expected to graduate and move on is Mustafa Johnson.

Highly-coveted defensive lineman Braezhon Ross recently released his top nine schools and included the Buffs.

Isaiah Rogers' only power five offer is from Colorado and he recently released his top schools as well.

Arden Walker is still being heavily recruited by CU but he could play outside linebacker or defensive line. If his body develops how most expect to, he will have a hand on the ground at the next level.

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson is the lead recruiter for Jonathon Jones who had CU in his top five schools he released on Friday. Although--at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds--his body type likely fits better at outside linebacker.

Ike Iwunnah has really seen his recruitment take off since Colorado was the first power five program to offer on April 8. He has now reported six additional power conference options.

The Buffaloes became the first power five program to offer Ryan Williams, out of Shadow Creek (Texas), and some momentum has picked up there.

There are plenty of names still left on the defensive line big board.

Ideal: Allan Baugh and Arden Walker

Outside linebacker

This is the most difficult to positing to predict at the moment. There is no one committed but outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has been aggressive on the trail and has formed relationships with lots of recruits.

The top guys, in terms of rating, currently left on the board are Khristian Zachary and Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Zachary recently included CU in his top schools list and he has built a solid relationship with Michalowski.

Elarms-Orr has similarly built a strong relationship with Michalowski and they play video games together often.

Patrick Hisatake is another outside linebacker that has received some interest from other power five programs and has built a strong bond with Michalowski.

Garfield Lawrence has taken a virtual visit with the staff.

Zion Magalei and Moses Oladejo have only recently received offers but could also be big-time targets.

Magalei has some of the more impressive film of any of the targets.

Ideal: Khristian Zachary and Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Realistic: Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Zion Magalei

Inside linebacker

This has been an odd cycle for CU and targeting inside linebackers. Elarms-Orr is certainly a guy that could slide in there but for a while they didn't have many clear cut targets at this position despite having two senior starters in Nate Landman and Akil Jones.

They quickly offered and picked up a commit from Zephaniah Maea which made inside linebacker recruiting easy. But I won't be surprised if they continue to pursue another one.

For now, we will leave it with Maea.

Ideal: Zephaniah Maea

STAR

This is where the defense gets confusing. There are players they are recruiting at safety that could also be STAR and vice versa. But there are certain players that clearly look like STAR recruits.

Velltray Jefferson is the ideal STAR candidate as he already plays that position for his high school. The one-time USC commit is being recruited by Tyson Summers and Brett Maxie.

Trevor Woods is another perfect for the STAR position. He already plays a similar in high school and he flies all over the field. Woods racked up 143 tackles and eight sacks during his junior season. He also added four interceptions.

Ideal: Trevor Woods

Safety

This is the most crucial position for the Buffaloes in this class. They have to start building safety depth. They have missed out on quite a few of their earlier targets but there are still some available on the board.

Da'Veawn Armstead released his top schools the other day and the Buffs appear to be serious contenders for his commitment.

Kaylin Moore is a name to keep an eye on as he's already visited Colorado and appears to have built a solid relationship with the staff. He has offers from Cal, Oregon State, Washington State and Boise State among others.

He was teammates last season with CU freshman linebacker Mister Williams.

TJ Patu is an intriguing prospect that was just recently offered this past week.

Don't completely rule out Kaden Dudley from rejoining this recruiting class at the safety position or the wide receiver position.

And then Trustin Oliver had some academic issues coming out of high school when he was a part of CU's 2019 recruiting class. He spent the past season at Iowa Western Community College and will likely spend another season there before trying to transfer to a Division I school. There have been some question marks surrounding his eligibility but he could be another possibility at safety.

Ideal: Kaylin Moore and Trustin Oliver (if academically eligible)

Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has wasted no time developing relationships with some of the top cornerbacks in the country.

He has yet to land one.

Four-star prospect Jamier Johnson is set to announce his decision on July 3. He does not currently have any predictions from the recruiting experts.

He hails from the John Muir High School, the same high school that Martin starred at back in the day.

That is one of the last opportunities Martin has to land one of his high profile targets. The others have already committed elsewhere.

Chance Tucker has quickly risen to a premier prospect on the west coast. CU was the first power five program to reach out with a scholarship offer.

He is now up to four power conference options and the other three are Oregon State, Washington and Notre Dame.

Al Ashford is another prospect that has seen an uptick in power five interest after receiving an offer from Colorado. He already held an offer from Kansas before CU offered and he has recently added Washington State and Oregon State.

There are a few more cornerback prospects left on the board including Owen Daniels, Davion Sistrunk and Justin Walley.

Ideal: Jamier Johnson and Chance Tucker

Realistic: Chance Tucker and Al Ashford