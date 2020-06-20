BuffsCountry
CU Buffs named in Isaiah Rogers' top five schools

Chase Howell

Three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Rogers released his top schools on Saturday. 

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools include Buffalo, Florida International, James Madison and Old Dominion.

He tweeted afterwards that the list is not final. 

Rogers is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman out of Sharon Hill (Pa.).

It has been a long time since CU recruited someone out of Pennsylvania. The last time they got a commit from a Quaker was Lamont Smith in 2007.

The Buffaloes reached out with an offer on March 23. Rogers was one of the first offers relinquished by the Karl Dorrell staff since Dorrell took the helm.

His recruitment has picked up since then but he hasn't been receiving much power five interest. Colorado remains his only power conference option. 

Rogers was discovered by recruiting intern Andy Wang, he passed Rogers' film along to defensive line coach Chris Wilson and that turned out to be enough for Wilson to step up with an offer. 

 Rogers told BuffsCountry after he received the offer that he was impressed with how Wilson came across as a person.

“How he lives his life,” Rogers said on what impresses him so far about Wilson. “And how he gradually gets better with his experiences with being an NFL and going into college ball and stuff like that.”

This was a recruitment that some expected to end quickly with an early commitment but as Rogers drags on it will be interesting to see how long they will accept his commitment.  

