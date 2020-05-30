BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jalen Shead takes "very detailed" virtual visit with CU Buffs

Chase Howell

Jalen Shead has quickly become one of the top tight end targets for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is a late bloomer for his class. His junior season was his first season of football after primarily playing basketball for most of his life. People always asked him if he wanted to play football and it took his high school football coaches convincing but he finally took the leap.

And now he's receiving power five interest. 

He followed tight ends coach Taylor Embree on Twitter and since then their relationship has taken off. 

"I like Coach Embree as a coach and as a person because of the conversations that we've had," Shead said. "He's really straight to the point. He always keeps it 100 if you get that like he’s just a very truthful person, he will not deceive you."

On Friday, Shead took a virtual visit with the CU staff.

“They started off with this very cool video of the whole campus basically, and showed me everything," Shead said. "Everything outside of football and inside of football. So during the visit, they showed me basically every aspect of facilities and the things that they had other schools didn't have."

Hailing from Olive Branch (Miss.), Shead didn't know much about Colorado but was impressed with everything CU has to offer.

"The visit was very, very detailed," Shead said. "It really answered all the questions that I had before the visit. So it was pretty outstanding compared to the others that I've done. And I can't really say anything bad about it. So it was pretty interesting."

The facilities stood out to Shead with the medical and rehab services and equipment the athletes have available to them. 

"There was this very advanced treadmill I've never seen before," Shead said. "And I've been to plenty of facilities and campuses before. And I noticed some things that I've never seen before." 

He was also impressed with Colorado academically as someone who is interested in majoring in engineering. 

We talked about what I wanted to major in," Shead said. "Actually, they're like No. 10 in the country for what I want to major in, so it was pretty cool."

Shead is hearing from lots of schools although Colorado remains his only power five option.

He's been hearing a lot from Florida State and Louisville but they have yet to offer. 

From the schools that have offered, Memphis and Central Florida are in contention for Shead's talent as well as Colorado.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buffs Country Podcast: Antonio Al-gone-o

The CU Buffs Country Podcast returns for another week and the lads have some big Buffs news to discuss.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Report: Antonio Alfano no longer enrolled at CU

Former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is no longer with the Colorado Buffaloes according to a report.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs included in top ten schools for Desoto's Byron Murphy

Three-star defensive lineman Byron Murphy II released his top ten schools on Thursday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Gardner Minshew "super excited" about "special player" Laviska Shenault

Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback Gardner Minshew had high praise for his new receiving weapon in a conference call with the media on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Rick George provides details on what athletes' return will look like

In a conference call on Thursday, CU Athletic Director Rick George provided details on their plans for athletes returning for voluntary activities on-campus.

Vinay Simlot

Colorado Buffaloes speak out over death of George Floyd

The whole country has been reacting to the killing of George Floyd and it's no different at Colorado.

Chase Howell

West Coast has been unjustifiably bullied when it comes to a college football season

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger says that the football demise in California is greatly exaggerated and Pac-12 coaches agree.

Vinay Simlot

New 2021 QB target Clay Millen already knows Colorado well

After receiving an offer two days ago, Clay Millen and the CU Buffs have had speed up the recruiting process but the connections are already there.

Chase Howell

Payneful ending to season doesn't erase progress for CU women's hoops

For the first part of a series discussing the women's basketball team, JR Payne discusses the feeling of not knowing how their season would've finished but feel they belonged in post-season.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs 2021 Basketball Recruiting Big Board

Taking a look at some of the 2021 basketball recruiting targets the CU hoops coaching staff are pursuing.

Chase Howell