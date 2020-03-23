Kaden Dudley was the first one from the 2021 recruiting cycle to pledge his commitment to Mel Tucker and the rest of his coaching staff.

Whenever there is a coaching change, recruits tend to change their mind because they want to have that relationship already built. It is no different with Dudley.

"I have decided to open up my recruitment at this time," Dudley said. "The current situation with COVID-19 and the recruiting dead period has unfortunately delayed my ability to get on campus and meet with the new coaching staff at CU. I still look forward to getting to know the new coaches and staff at CU and reestablishing a relationship."

Dudley was hanging on to his commitment and was planning to meet with new head coach Karl Dorrell a couple of weeks ago. Due to the Coronavirus, he was advised not to make the trip and recruits were no longer allowed to make visits.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete has been receiving an uptick in interest from Power-5 programs in recent weeks. He's received offers from Kansas and Washington State and took a visit to Cal a few weeks ago.

This is a coaching staff de-commitment. If Dudley can reestablish a relationship with the new staff, there is a good chance he will be re-committing to the Buffaloes.

He told BuffsCountry, "CU is still my top school."