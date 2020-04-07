Braylen Nelson the Latest to Decommit from CU

The recruiting class of 2021 lost another commit on Tuesday.

Braylen Nelson, a three-star tackle from Aurora, Colorado, decided to open up the recruiting process.

"Me (sic) and my family have decided it is in the best interest of me to open my recruitment back up to ensure the best decision is being made and all options are explored," Nelson said in a Twitter announcement.

Nelson was originally recruited by former offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He was relatively unknown at the time but Kapilovic believed in him and went ahead and accepted his commitment.

He has been receiving interest from schools since then, it will be interesting to see if Michigan State becomes one of those schools. He only has offers from Colorado, Colorado State and Wyoming so far.

Nelson has been in contact with the CU coaching staff and has left the door open to re-join them on the commitment list.

"I haven't had the time to establish a relationship between myself and the coaches in Boulder," Nelson said in his Twitter announcement. "But in the future I hope to build a relationship with the new staff, CU will forever be on my list of colleges."

This comes on the heels of CU losing two commitments two weeks ago for similar reasons. Decommits are not the end all be all. These recruits just want to be able to talk to other coaches freely.

Cherry Creek's Chase Penry is the last remaining name on the 2021 commit list. He has stayed solid despite receiving interest from Ivy League schools.