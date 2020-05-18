Offer Tracker: Filling in the Holes

Another week, another round of offers for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin continues to be aggressive on the trail and offered two more defensive backs in California this past week.

Safeties coach Brett Maxie has gotten himself involved with a safety in Texas.

And outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski continues to target the top-caliber outside linebackers in the nation.

Let's take a look at the 2021 offers that went out this past week.

Jordan Eubanks

Eubanks has been garnering a lot of attention this spring. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder out of Denton (Texas) is now up to 18 offers and nine of them are from power conference schools. Safeties coach Brett Maxie, who appears to have lots of connections in Texas, reached out with the offer on Monday. He’s got the size and ball-hawking ability that is coveted at the safety position. He had 63 tackles and two interceptions during his junior season.

Will Schweitzer

Schweitzer has seen his recruitment blow up this spring. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is now up to 24 offers including 17 Power-5 offers. The Buffaloes recently joined the mix when Brian Michalowski reached out with an offer. Schweitzer is being recruited at both outside linebacker and tight end and it’s unclear where he will play at the next level. It appears Colorado is recruiting him at both positions. He’s one of the top 50 recruits in the state of California on Rivals and 247Sports. His 4.25-second shuttle last year is an excellent number for a guy his size.

Kavon Baptiste

The Colorado Buffaloes became the first Power-5 option for the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder out of Riverside (Calif.). Baptiste attends John W. North High School which is the same school as 2021 offensive line target Austin Barry. Baptiste is now up to four offers, the others Sacramento State, Utah State and San Jose State. He plays everywhere on the field including quarterback but will likely factor in at safety or corner. Demetrice Martin will be doing the recruiting.

Kaylin Moore

Moore is the latest southern California target for Demetrice Martin. The 6-foot, 182-pounder is rated as a three-star on 247Sports and unrated on Rivals. He’s now up to 15 offers including four power conference options which are all Pac-12 schools. He plays at Oaks Christian (Calif.) and was teammates with Mister Williams, a 2020 recruit. Moore had over 50 tackles and 16 pass breakups this past season. He can play safety or cornerback at the next level but is more likely a cornerback.

Al Ashford

Ashford is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Cherry Creek (Colo.). To read more about him, BuffsCountry did a story last week.