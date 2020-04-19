BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

In-state Tight End has CU Buffs in Top Ten

Chase Howell

Erik Olsen released his top ten schools on Sunday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

Olsen is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Heritage High School in Colorado. 

The big tight end has had quite a spring in terms of racking up the offers.

Olsen is rated as a mid-tier three-star on both Rivals and 247Sports but has been receiving interest above his rating. 

He was a virtual unknown when he camped at Colorado almost a year ago and it never looked like the previous staff was keen on offering him.

The new staff reached out with an offer this past week and it came directly from the head coach Karl Dorrell. 

With Colorado being so late to the party, it would be easy for him to believe it was too little, too late.

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree, with the help of his father Jon, already has a reputation of being a great developer of tight ends. 

Olsen plays on the same team as blue-chip tight end Terrance Ferguson who has interest from schools all over the country.

Ferguson is more of a pass-catching tight end while Olsen is the more powerful blocker. 

Having said that, he still had 28 catches for 588 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.

Olsen is now up to 17 offers and has received offers from at least one school from every Power-5 conference.

The other schools in his top ten include Utah, Iowa State, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington, Stanford, Cal and Kansas State. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Guards

BuffsCountry continues creating the entire scholarship roster for next season on the NCAA football video game with offensive guards.

Chase Howell

Daylen Kountz

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots for Tony Brown

Tony Brown capped off his roller-coaster college career with an excellent senior season. BuffsCountry takes a look at some NFL teams he could thrive on.

Jack Stern

Good news for Mr. Shenault

Chase Howell

Podcast: No Shortage of Topics in a Time of Crisis

The CU BuffsCountry podcast was full of topics such as the NFL Draft, college basketball signing period, college football season and much more.

Chase Howell

Colorado has Connections to Powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Allan Baugh the First Target

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell has solid connections to Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and wants to make that school a priority. They are in on defensive lineman Allan Baugh.

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots For Steven Montez

BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the ideal landing spots in the NFL Draft where quarterback Steven Montez could thrive.

Jack Stern

NCAA to Allow More Virtual Meetings Between Coaches and Players

NCAA committee members voted on Wednesday to allow more hours of non-physical contact between coaches and players during the pandemic.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: Basketball Signing Period

Signing day came and went on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes added three weapons to the arsenal. Chase Howell breaks down the new additions.

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots for Davion Taylor

BuffsCountry takes a look at three landing spots where former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Davion Taylor could thrive.

Jack Stern