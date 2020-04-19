In-state Tight End has CU Buffs in Top Ten

Erik Olsen released his top ten schools on Sunday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Olsen is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Heritage High School in Colorado.

The big tight end has had quite a spring in terms of racking up the offers.

Olsen is rated as a mid-tier three-star on both Rivals and 247Sports but has been receiving interest above his rating.

He was a virtual unknown when he camped at Colorado almost a year ago and it never looked like the previous staff was keen on offering him.

The new staff reached out with an offer this past week and it came directly from the head coach Karl Dorrell.

With Colorado being so late to the party, it would be easy for him to believe it was too little, too late.

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree, with the help of his father Jon, already has a reputation of being a great developer of tight ends.

Olsen plays on the same team as blue-chip tight end Terrance Ferguson who has interest from schools all over the country.

Ferguson is more of a pass-catching tight end while Olsen is the more powerful blocker.

Having said that, he still had 28 catches for 588 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.

Olsen is now up to 17 offers and has received offers from at least one school from every Power-5 conference.

The other schools in his top ten include Utah, Iowa State, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington, Stanford, Cal and Kansas State.