Tale of the Tape: Drew Carter

Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf appears to have identified his recruiting target.

Most of the quarterback board has been depleted due to the quarterbacks committing elsewhere. Only few quarterbacks remain of which Colorado has offered.

One of those was just added last week. Tigard (Ore.) quarterback Drew Carter received an offer from CU last week.

It's his first Power-5 offer after already receiving offers from Nevada, Fresno State, Montana State and Utah State.

BuffsCountry dove into the tape.

The thing that jumps out the most is Carter's mechanics. He is very fluid yet compact and does a really good job of keeping his eyes down the field.

His compact release allows him to excel with timing and accuracy.

The gunslinger could improve his arm strength and doesn't appear to have a very high ceiling in terms of throwing the ball down the field.

Footwork is okay on his high school tape, but a recent training tape shows that it is something he has worked on and is already showing improvement.

Carter is a dual-sport athlete and a very good basketball player. He received an offer from Portland State in hoops.

Having said that, he does a good job on tape utilizing his legs. He understands when to go and when to stay in the pocket and does a good job extending plays with his legs.

For a player comparison, BuffsCountry chose Tanner Morgan. The quarterback at Minnesota, Morgan, is one of the top senior QBs in the 2021 draft.

They both have similar height, solid athleticism and really sound throwing mechanics. Neither of them are going to wow you throwing the ball down the field but they do a lot of things you want in a quarterback.