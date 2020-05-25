BuffsCountry
Offer Tracker: Targeting the Defensive Line

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff continues to identify talent for the 2021 recruiting class.

Although, the rate of offers has been dwindling and some of the focus has turned to future classes.

They are still pursuing 2021 recruits after offering three and showing interest in some more this past week. 

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson continues to identify the big boys across the country and offered two of them this past week. 

Julius Lewis

Lewis is a big defensive tackle who committed to Fresno State less than a month ago. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder now has some thinking to do after receiving his first power five offer from Colorado. He already held offers from Sacramento State, San Jose State and UNLV. Lewis was born and raised in Modesto (Calif.) so it will be interesting if he’s more comfortable staying home.

Braylen Jackson

Another big defensive lineman that Chris Wilson is recruiting. Jackson is a 6-foot-4, 270-pounder out of Mansfield (Texas). He has reported 23 offers including nine of them from power conferences. He is rated as a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports.

Jordan Eubanks

Eubanks is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety out of Denton (Texas). He included Colorado in his top six last week and had a virtual visit with CU on Friday. Read more about what he had to say about the relationship he is building with safeties coach Brett Maxie.

2021 recruiting notable

There were quite a few CU coaches that followed Trustin Oliver on Twitter this past weekend. Oliver was recruited and signed his letter of intent to Colorado in 2019. He did not qualify academically and was forced to go the junior college route. He enrolled at Iowa Western Community College last year. If he is on track to graduate in December or May then he will be a part of the 2021 recruiting class. 

Comments

Recruiting

