Offer Tracker: Starting to Narrow Down 2021 Targets

Over this past week, the CU Buffs coaching staff only offered three 2021 recruits, from those who reported the offers through Twitter.

They spent the first month or so as a staff trying to get caught up on 2021 recruiting. It appears they are close to being caught up and have started to identify who exactly they want to target for the 2021 class.

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson was particularly busy over the last week.

Jonathan Jones

Jones is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end out of McKinney (Texas). Just last week he reported offers from Missouri, Baylor, Colorado and the school to the east that starts with the letter ‘N’. He is really starting to blow up during the spring evaluation period. He now holds 23 offers including 12 from Power-5 schools. He plays all across the line on tape mostly in the 5-technique. Jones has a great understanding for using his power and bends really well for a big guy. He is being recruited by defensive line coach Chris Wilson.

Myles Williams

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman out of Calabasas (Calif.). He is rated as a three-star on both 247Sports and Rivals. Williams has also recently jumped on the scene as a legitimate Power-5 recruit. He now has four offers and all of them are from schools in the Pac-12. Chris Wilson will be doing most of the recruiting.

Caleb Ellis

Ellis is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety out of Frisco (Texas). He plays for Independence High School. He is rated as a three-star on both Rivals and 247Sports. Ellis has reported 25 offers including six in the Power-5. On tape, Ellis is really athletic, shows nice top-end speed and arrives at the ball with a bad attitude. He is being recruited by safeties coach Brett Maxie.