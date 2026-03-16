Creighton Completes Weekend Series Sweep Over Tulane
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team swept Tulane over the weekend. The Bluejays improve to 8-8, reaching the .500 mark.
Creighton won Sunday's game by the score of 5-4. Catcher Nate McHugh and centerfielder Isaac Wachsmann hit home runs for the team. Wachsmann finished the day with two hits and two RBIs. Right fielder Teddy Deters had a big double in his game. Shortstop Ben North collected two hits and one RBI for the Bluejays.
Junior right-hander Shea Wendt earned the win for Creighton after striking out two batters and allowing one walk in 1.2 innings. Redshirt sophomore Eli Nissen was the starter for the Bluejays. Through four innings, he allowed five hits, two earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Redshirt senior Jimmy Burke came out of the bullpen and allowed two earned runs.
Tulane rallied after trailing 4- 2 and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Shortstop Kaikea Harrison tied it with a two-run home run. It looked as if momentum shifted, and Tulane was going to find a way to avoid getting swept. But the Bluejays delivered the final blow in the top of the ninth inning.
Designated hitter Connor Capece reached on a fielding error by Harrison, which allowed the runners to move. Deters scored on the play as North advanced to second base and McHugh advanced to third. It was a costly play for Tulane that worked in Creighton's favor.
Wendt pitched a great outing to save Creighton from suffering a tough loss. The victory was the first one of the season for him. The sweep against Tulane is a must-needed series win for the Bluejays. The pitching was phenomenal on Saturday and Sunday. Their performance on Friday could have been better from a pitching standpoint, but they escaped with an 8-6 victory in the 12th inning. Creighton could have more success when they don't allow more than five runs.
The formula for a winning streak is to score early and have the pitching dominate the game. In this series, players such as North and McHugh have had a good series by getting hits at the right time and putting the ball in play.
The Bluejays are looking to keep building on this energy and momentum as they return home to play Omaha on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:00 pm at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. After Omaha, they will head back on the road to take on the Miami Hurricanes for a three-game weekend series at Coral Cables.
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