Creighton Loses Three in a Row at Tony Gwynn Tournament
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team had a tough weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament. The Bluejays lost to the Utah Utes 9-4 on Sunday. It’s their third consecutive loss.
The Bluejays are now 2-4 in the season after winning the opening weekend series against Saint Mary’s. Creighton lost to UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday. Their loss on Friday was a heartbreaker because they led 6-4 until the bottom of the seventh inning.
JC Allen hit a grand slam to give the Tritons an 8-6 lead. Creighton would score one run in the ninth but couldn’t complete the rally. Creighton lost 8-7 on Friday.
San Diego dismantled Creighton on Saturday by the final score of 15-5 through seven innings. The Bluejays gave up five runs in the second inning, three runs in the fifth inning, and four runs in the sixth inning. That’s where most of the damage was done. Creighton rallied in the fifth inning by scoring five runs, but the Bluejays' pitching had nothing to show for it. Creighton starter Brian Gould got rocked for seven runs.
On Sunday against the Utes, the Bluejays got off to a strong start, putting up three runs in the first inning. Infielder graduate student Ben North led Creighton with three runs. Catcher Senior Nate McHugh collected two hits for the Bluejays.
McHugh is one of the best hitters on the team. He knows how to get on base. McHugh batted .270 last season in his first season at Creighton. He’s seeking to have much more success this season.
Eli Nissen, who got the start for the Bluejays, had a solid outing through the first four innings. Utah woke up in the bottom of the fifth inning when they recorded six runs on the Blue Jays' bullpen. Senior left-handed pitcher Shane Curtin received the loss after giving up four runs on three hits.
Creighton has the offensive talent to compete. One of their main concerns is their pitching. If the pitching can’t be consistent and pound the strike zone, then it will be a long season for the Bluejays to rack up wins. Pitching matters. Creighton starters and bullpen must work on their velocity and command.
The Bluejays are turning the page as they look to snap their losing streak against Tarleton State next Friday at 2 pm in the REV Texas Tournament. The Bluejays will play Abilene Christian on Saturday at 2 pm, followed by another game against Tarleton State on Sunday at 11 am.
Creighton will play their first home game of the season against Gonzaga on Friday, March 6.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.