Creighton Takes Opening Weekend Series Over Saint Mary’s
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team won the opening season series against Saint Mary’s by taking two out of three. The Bluejays won 9-8 in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.
After winning 11-3 on Friday, when the Bluejays scored the first four runs in three innings, followed by five runs in the seventh inning, Creighton lost Game 1 of the doubleheader 7-2.
Creighton got off to a hot start with back-to-back home runs from Chris Baillargeon and Teddy Deters. Saint Mary’s didn’t forget about those five runs that happened the day before. Saint Mary’s decided to give the Bluejays a taste of the same medicine. The Gaels scored four runs in the fifth inning and another run in the seventh.
Junior transfer Cam Staton pitched well against Creighton. It was his first career start as a member of the Gaels. Staton pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Creighton allows 15 hits in Game One of the doubleheader. Creighton had only six hits as they couldn’t get to the Gaels' pitching.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the script was different. The Bluejays set the tone with seven runs in the first inning. 12 batters came to the plate in the inning. Baillargeon, Lee Rice, and Issac Wachsmann’s three-run home run to center field were contributors to the seven runs.
Anyone would think that this would be a blowout, but the Gaels had an answer. The Gaels scored one run in the bottom of the first and then three runs in the second inning. They cut the deficit to three (7-4). However, Creighton would score a run in the fourth and sixth innings. The Bluejays would take advantage of the Gaels mistakes in the later innings.
Blue Jays senior reliever Ian Koosman did a good job shutting the door on Saint Mary’s. He got the save for Creighton, allowing just two runs over the final four innings. The game ended on a double play.
Freshman Brian Gould earned his first victory of the season. Gould allowed two runs on five hits in three innings. Creighton's enough run support helped him to get the win. Gould must be sharper in his next appearance.
Deters is off to a solid start to the season. He’s hitting .286 with two home runs, 2 RBIs, 2 hits, and 4 runs in seven at-bats in three games.
Creighton will play California next weekend for a 2-game series against UC San Diego. Next Sunday, they will play Utah for one game in the Tony Gwynn tournament.
