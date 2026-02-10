Breakout Week Earns Creighton Freshman Ava Zediker BIG EAST Recognition
The BIG EAST Conference officially took notice of a rising star in Omaha this week, and her name is Ava Zediker. On Monday, February 9, the Creighton freshman guard was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week. The earning marks the first weekly conference honor of her collegiate career
Why Creighton's Ava Zediker Earned BIG EAST Freshman of the Week
Zediker’s award came after a dominant two-game stretch that showcased her ability to lead, score, and deliver in pressure moments. More importantly, her performance directly translated to wins. Creighton secured two crucial conference victories.
The team edged Georgetown 64–62 on February 4 before outlasting Marquette 80–74 in an emotional overtime battle on February 8. In both games, Zediker was the engine that kept the Bluejays moving forward.
Across the two games, Zediker averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, impacting the contest in every phase. Her shooting efficiency stood out immediately. She went 12-of-24 from the field, good for 50.0 percent, and was nearly flawless from beyond the arc. The athlete knocked down 5 of 6 three-point attempts for an eye-catching 83.3 percent.
Beyond the box score, Zediker’s poise separated her from the pack. She repeatedly stepped up in second-half moments when the pressure intensified, showing confidence well beyond her freshman status. Whether it was a timely basket or a smart pass, she consistently made the right play when Creighton needed it most.
Marquette Win Highlights Ava Zediker’s Clutch Gene
The signature moment of Zediker’s week came in the 80–74 overtime win against Marquette. It is because the team firmly established itself among the BIG EAST’s elite. Zediker finished the game with 25 points, but the timing of those points made them even more impactful.
She poured in 15 points in the second half, helping Creighton erase deficits and force overtime. Once the extra period began, Zediker shifted seamlessly from scorer to facilitator. She delivered three key assists in overtime, making sure the offense stayed balanced and composed. The win evened Creighton’s record at 12–12 overall and 8–7 in BIG EAST play.
On one hand, Zediker earned the freshman spotlight, and on the other hand, graduate transfer Grace Boffeli was equally dominant and landed a spot on the BIG EAST Honor Roll. Over the two-game span, Boffeli averaged 16.0 points and 15.5 rebounds per game while shooting 13-of-22 from the field, an efficient 59.1 percent.
Zediker scored all 11 of her points in the third quarter to steady the Bluejays during a Hoyas run. Meanwhile, Boffeli dramatically finished the job. After grabbing 17 rebounds, she faked a handoff near the three-point line, spun left, and drove to the basket for the game-winning layup.
This breakout week has injected confidence into the Creighton locker room. Creighton now heads to Storrs for a road showdown against top-ranked Connecticut on Wednesday, February 11, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. and streaming live on Peacock. With Ava Zediker playing her best basketball yet, the Bluejays carry momentum, belief, and a freshman who has officially arrived.