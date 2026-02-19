Creighton Bluejays Women's Basketball Soar Past Butler Bulldogs
Subtle energy in the building, a little main character confidence, and just enough "we’ve been here before." Yep! That's the vibe floating around the hardwood. On Wednesday night, February 18, the Creighton Bluejays leaned into that feeling. Just like that, they delivered a statement win. You would want to do 6/7 after this because they soared past the Butler Bulldogs 67–58 in the BIG EAST Conference.
Creighton Bluejays Women’s Basketball Stabilizes Postseason Push
The Bluejays utilized a trademark display of defensive grit to sweep the season series. Especially to improve their standing in a crowded BIG EAST Conference.
With the win, Creighton moves to 13–14 overall and, perhaps more importantly, reaches a 9–9 mark in BIG EAST play. This return to .500 in the conference is a vital statistical milestone for Head Coach Jim Flanery’s squad. It is because they fight for seeding in the upcoming conference tournament. Meanwhile, Butler falls to 9–18 overall with a 3–12 conference record.
For Creighton, this wasn’t just another midweek result. It was proof that when this team locks in, it can control the narrative.
If there was a single theme to Creighton’s success on Wednesday, it was strength in numbers. The Bluejays saw six different players score at least eight points. They made it nearly impossible for the Butler defense to key in on any one individual.
Grace Boffeli anchored the effort with a double-double-caliber performance, leading the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Ava Zediker delivered 13 points, while Allison Heathcock provided a steadying presence with 11.
On the other side of the court, McKenna Johnson was a force for Butler. That made her drop a game-high 18 points in a valiant effort to keep the Bulldogs competitive. She was supported by Anna Wypych, who finished with 12 points.
However, the Bulldogs ultimately lacked the depth to match Creighton’s multi-pronged attack. The game was truly won in the second stanza. After a back-and-forth opening period, Creighton blew the game open with a devastating 15–1 run.
The Bluejays showcased their perimeter depth during this stretch, getting three-pointers from Zediker, Norah Gessert, and Heathcock. Mixed in with the long-range shots were layups from Boffeli and Kennedy Townsend.
Heathcock capped the run with two free throws at the 5:55 mark, giving Creighton a 34–15 cushion. The advantage eventually swelled to 39–18 with 2:48 remaining in the half. Although Butler managed a 10–0 response to cut the deficit to 39–28. But Creighton answered with buckets from Zediker and a Heathcock three to take a 44–28 edge into the locker room.
That second quarter wasn’t just a hot stretch. It was execution layered over confidence. Shots fell, yes. But defensive rotations tightened. The Bluejays dictated the pace.
Butler head coach Austin Parkinson attempted a tactical change to start the second half, utilizing four different starters to provide a defensive spark. The move worked temporarily. Butler outscored Creighton 15–7 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 51–43 entering the final period.
For a moment, the building felt different. The Bulldogs had life. The Bluejays had to respond.
Fourth-Quarter Poise Seals the Win
Despite the mounting pressure, Creighton showed poise in the fourth. Townsend opened the period with a pivotal three-pointer. Following two free throws from Heathcock, the lead expanded back to 13 points at 56–43.
Creighton maintained its double-digit advantage into the final minute, securing the 67–58 victory. When games tighten late in conference play, composure becomes everything. Creighton did not rush. They did not panic. They closed.
Creighton jumped to an early 10–3 lead, fueled by early treys from Gessert and Boffeli. Butler responded to tie the game at 12–12. However, Gessert’s second trifecta and an interior basket from Elizabeth Gentry. This gave the Bluejays a 19–14 lead heading into the second quarter.
This victory completes a season sweep that began on January 4, when Creighton defeated Butler 67–59 in Omaha.
In the first meeting, Creighton trailed 23–13 before closing the half on a 16–2 run to take control. In the rematch, they withstood a third-quarter surge. On Jan. 4, the trio of Boffeli, Kendall McGee, and Townsend combined for 47 points. Townsend ignited the comeback with a defensive block that led to a transition three, giving Creighton its first lead.
In both contests, Creighton controlled the final stretch. In the first matchup, the Bluejays sealed the win by hitting 14-of-18 free throws late. The Bluejays return to D.J. Sokol Arena on Thursday, February 26, for their final home game of the season against the Providence Friars in a matchup with significant postseason implications. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, with a national broadcast on TNT and truTV.