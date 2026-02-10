Creighton Looks to Build Momentum in Road Test at DePaul
Creighton (13-11, 7-6 Big East) heads into Chicago looking to stabilize its season and climb further above .500, while DePaul (12-12, 4-9 Big East) returns home eager to snap out of its recent four-game skid and reclaim some momentum in the Big East race. With both teams hovering around the middle of the standings and searching for late‑season identity, this matchup sets up as a measuring‑stick opportunity, whether it’s the Bluejays sharpening their postseason push or the Blue Demons seizing a chance to reset on their home floor.
Creighton is coming off a nail‑biting 69–68 win over Seton Hall on Saturday, a game that demanded every ounce of composure the Bluejays could muster. They survived a rugged, possession‑by‑possession battle by tightening defensively late and making just enough plays in the final minutes to fend off the Pirates’ push. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the kind of grind‑it‑out victory that can steady a team’s confidence, especially one trying to build momentum in the heart of the Big East schedule.
DePaul enters this matchup looking to rebound from a tough 90–72 loss at Providence on Saturday, a night where the Blue Demons struggled to keep pace with the Friars’ offensive rhythm. Despite flashes of energy, DePaul couldn’t consistently string together stops, and the game slipped away as Providence controlled the tempo and shot efficiently throughout. It was a reminder of how thin the margin is in the Big East, and it sets the stage for a team eager to reset at home and prove it can respond with sharper execution.
Over the last 10 games, both teams have mirrored each other with 4–6 records, but their statistical profiles tell two different stories. DePaul has averaged 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, and 14.2 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, allowing 71.7 points per game on the other end.
Creighton, meanwhile, has put up 72.8 points on 44.7 percent shooting with 28.6 rebounds and 13.1 assists, though the Bluejays have surrendered a much higher 80.2 points per contest during that stretch. The numbers paint a matchup between a DePaul team that plays lower‑scoring, grind‑heavy games and a Creighton squad that has been more efficient offensively but far more vulnerable defensively, setting up an intriguing contrast in styles heading into Chicago.
The Bluejays can beat DePaul by leaning into the identity that has carried them to fourth place in the Big East and trusting the balance that has emerged across their newcomer‑heavy rotation. The Bluejays’ offense remains steady at 76.5 points per game on efficient shooting, and that efficiency becomes a real separator against a DePaul team that has struggled to string together stops. If the Bluejays stay disciplined, value possessions, and let their balanced scoring carry the night, they put themselves in a prime position to leave Chicago with a road win.
Creighton’s dominance in its series with DePaul is impossible to ignore, and it frames this matchup with a clear historical tilt. The Bluejays have won 28 of the last 29 meetings, including 23 straight, to build a 33–16 all‑time advantage, and they’ve been nearly untouchable since joining the BIG EAST, going 26–1 against the Blue Demons with a perfect 12–0 mark in Chicago. Most of those games haven’t been close either, as 23 of the last 26 have been decided by double digits, though the most recent clash produced a rare thriller in double overtime at Madison Square Garden.
Head Coach Greg McDermott has owned the matchup at 26–1, and his history with Chris Holtmann adds another layer, with McDermott holding a 6–4 edge after going 3–3 against him at Butler, dropping a 2018 meeting when Holtmann was at Ohio State, and sweeping all three games last season.
McDermott's defensive game plan has to start with slowing down CJ Gunn, DePaul’s most dynamic scorer at 14.0 points per game and the engine behind much of the Blue Demons’ perimeter production. Gunn’s ability to create off the dribble and heat up quickly makes him the kind of player who can swing momentum in a home environment where DePaul has been far more comfortable with a 10–4 record. Keeping him out of rhythm, whether by forcing him into contested jumpers, showing early help, or making him work on the defensive end, goes a long way toward disrupting DePaul’s flow.
Containing Gunn also puts added pressure on Layden Blocker (11.8 ppg) and N.J. Benson (10.0 ppg), who are productive but less explosive when asked to shoulder primary‑scoring duties. If Creighton can make Gunn inefficient and prevent him from setting the tone, it tilts the matchup firmly in the Bluejays’ favor.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.