Creighton’s Big East Tournament Hopes Halted by Seton Hall
Creighton’s postseason run came to an end on Thursday afternoon, as the fifth‑seeded Bluejays fell 72–61 to fourth‑seeded Seton Hall in a bruising Big East quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. The loss dropped Creighton to 15–17 on the year, while the Pirates improved to 21–11 and punched their ticket to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. Central semifinal on FOX, where they’ll meet top‑seeded and 13th‑ranked St. John’s. The Red Storm opened the day with an 85–72 win over Providence, setting up a high‑stakes showdown with a Seton Hall team riding momentum at the right time.
Creighton couldn’t generate enough offense to keep pace in a rugged Big East quarterfinal, falling despite a standout night from Josh Dix, who poured in a game‑high 22 points on 8‑for‑14 shooting. Jasen Green battled on the interior with 11 rebounds (seven on the defensive end and four on the offensive glass) to keep the Bluejays within striking distance, but Seton Hall’s balance and late‑game execution proved too much.
Adam Clark powered the Pirates with 16 points and six assists in 35 minutes, controlling the tempo while Trey Parker matched Green on the boards with eight rebounds of his own. Nik Graves added five assists for Creighton, but the Jays struggled to find rhythm against Seton Hall’s pressure, ultimately seeing their tournament run end.
Creighton’s season ended in large part because the Bluejays simply couldn’t score or control the game’s rhythm, falling 72–61 as Seton Hall dictated the terms from start to finish. Creighton shot just 33 percent from the filed and 24 percent from three, struggling to generate clean looks against the Pirates’ physical defense.
Seton Hall, meanwhile, was far more efficient at 41 percent shooting and a sharp 40 percent from deep, capitalizing on key possessions that Creighton couldn’t match. The Pirates also owned the margins, a 42-39 rebounding edge, fewer turnovers (7 to Creighton's 10), and a decisive advantage in game control, leading for 76 percent of the afternoon compared to Creighton’s 18 percent.
Today’s game added several notable footnotes to the Big East Tournament record book. The sold‑out crowd marked the 21st consecutive full session dating back to the 2022 quarterfinals, while Creighton extended two of its signature streaks, five or more made threes for the 103rd straight game and at least one three-pointer in 1,088 consecutives games.
Seton Hall’s win also shifted the all‑time series, giving the Pirates an 18-17 edge and a 2-0 mark against Creighton in Big East Tournament play. The Bluejays now sit at 12-12 all-time in the event and 6-6 in quarterfinal games. Individually, Seton Hall's Jacob Dar made history as the first player in tournament history to score 15+ points in 15 minutes or fewer on six or fewer shot attempts.
For Creighton, Dix surpassed 250 career assists and continued his perimeter consistency, having now hit a three-pointer in 41 of his last 44 games after going 4-for-10 from deep.
Creighton will now wait to learn its postseason fate, with the program hoping to secure a bid that would extend its streak to 10 straight non-COVID seasons of postseason play. That decision is expected to come Sunday or Monday, when tournament selections across the national landscapre are finalized.
Creighton’s postseason outlook is bleak after falling to 15–17, a record that places them in the middle‑to‑lower tier of the Big East and well outside the typical profile of an at‑large selection. Sub .500 teams almost never receive NCAA Tournament consideration unless they possess exceptional wins or uniquely strong metrics, and Creighton’s resume doesn’t include the kind of high‑end victories or NET standing that would break that precedent.
Their recent form hasn’t provided a late surge to offset the overall body of work, leaving their chances of an NCAA bid extremely slim. Realistically, any postseason path would come from tournaments outside the NCAA field.
Head coach Greg McDermott used his postgame press conference to reflect on a season that never quite found its rhythm, emphasizing both the adversity Creighton faced and the togetherness that held the group together. He noted that it’s too early to think about next year, especially with the possibility of playing more postseason basketball still on the table, but he acknowledged how injuries to key players like Owen Freeman and Jackson McAndrew disrupted continuity from the start. McDermott pointed out that teams built with a mix of transfers, freshmen, and returners often fracture when results don’t go their way, yet this group did the opposite, growing closer and supporting one another through every setback.
He contrasted this year’s challenges with the health and stability of past teams, including the Elite Eight squad whose starters never missed a game, underscoring how much good fortune plays into a successful season. Despite the frustrations, McDermott praised his players’ resilience and unity, framing the year as one defined not by disappointment, but by how tightly the locker room stayed bonded through every twist.
More From Creighton On SI
Stay up to date with the BlueJays by bookmarking Creighton On SI and follow us on Twitter.