Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew Named BIG EAST WBB Legend Ahead of BIG EAST Tournament
The BIG EAST Conference has officially spotlighted a familiar face for its third annual Basketball Legends Recognition Program. And for Creighton fans, it couldn’t be more fitting. Former Bluejays standout Jaylyn Agnew has been named one of the 2026 honorees.
A Historic 2019-20 Season for Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew
Well, surely it's a distinction celebrating her lasting impact on both the program and the conference. Each of the BIG EAST’s 11 member schools selects a prominent former player or coach from their men’s and women’s programs.
That makes this a conference-wide salute to excellence. Agnew and the other Women’s Legends will be honored during the tournament quarterfinals on March 7. The ceremony will be at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The Men’s Legends, including Creighton’s Ryan Sears, will be celebrated at Madison Square Garden. It will be during the first round on March 11 and the quarterfinals on March 12, providing a weekend of basketball history and tradition.
Agnew’s journey to becoming a BIG EAST Legend began with a collegiate career that reached its peak during the 2019-20 season. She was named the BIG EAST Player of the Year, a recognition that reflected her scoring brilliance and consistency.
That specific season, she earned six BIG EAST Player of the Week honors. Not just that, she even averaged 20.8 points per game and totaled 543 points. She notched 13 games with 20 or more points and added four 30-point performances. And that's the most in the BIG EAST since 2014-15.
Within Creighton’s history, her 20.8 points per game ranks fifth all-time. It was also the highest single-season scoring mark since Kathy Halligan’s 24.2 points per game in 1989-90. Agnew didn’t just put up numbers because she delivered moments that fans still talk about.
Especially the one that includes setting the Creighton single-game scoring record with 43 points against Georgetown in her final home game. That's also where she surpassed Connie Yori’s 42-point mark set in 1982.
Her free-throw shooting was equally historic, breaking the BIG EAST single-season free-throw percentage record by going 43-for-43 in league play. With that, she also finished the season with 52 consecutive made free throws, claiming the NCAA statistical championship in free-throw percentage at 95.0%.
Let's Peek at Her Career Totals and WNBA Milestone
Agnew’s senior season capped a career defined by excellence across the board. She finished her time at Creighton with 1,552 points, 657 rebounds, 302 assists, and 253 three-pointers. In April 2020, she became the first Bluejay ever selected in the WNBA Draft, going 24th overall to the Washington Mystics.
She also earned Associated Press All-American (Honorable Mention) honors and was recognized for her academic achievements. Especially, with a spot on the DI-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team, graduating with a 3.79 GPA.
Her professional career extended beyond the WNBA, playing internationally in Russia with WBC Sparta & K Moscow Region – Vidnoye, in Israel with Elitzur Tel Aviv, and in Italy with Gesam Gas & Luce Le Mura Lucca. She also returned to the WNBA for a stint with the Atlanta Dream, proving that her scoring and versatility translated to every level of competition.
In 2023, Agnew came full circle, returning to Creighton as an assistant coach under Jim Flanery. She joined a staff that included former players Carli Berger and Jenny Vickers. She contributed to a program steeped in tradition while mentoring the next generation of Bluejays. Her coaching tenure lasted from 2023 to 2025, and she brought not just skill but insight and professional experience to the team.
Academically, Agnew earned her undergraduate degree in marketing in 2019 and her master's in organisational leadership in 2020. Off the court, she and her husband, Zach, reside in Omaha, maintaining strong ties to the Creighton community.
Joining Agnew in the 2026 Legends class is Creighton men’s honoree Ryan Sears, who left a mark with 1,311 points and a program-record 570 assists. His career accomplishments parallel Agnew’s impact in women’s basketball, making this Legends class a celebration of Creighton’s rich basketball heritage.