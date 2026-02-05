Creighton’s Skid Continues With Third Consecutive Loss
Creighton’s (12-11, 6-6 Big East) season hit another troubling checkpoint in a 76–68 loss to Georgetown (13-10, 5-7 Big East), a defeat that extended the Bluejays’ skid to three straight and raised fresh questions about their trajectory. What once looked like a team built on rhythm, spacing, and poise has suddenly become one searching for answers, struggling to generate consistent offense and control late‑game moments. Wednesday night didn’t just add another mark in the loss column. It underscored a slide that’s becoming harder to ignore.
Creighton let another winnable game slip away, undone by the same issues that have fueled their recent slide. Despite shooting a solid 43 percent from the field, the Bluejays were outplayed in the margins, losing the rebounding battle 46–38 and getting outscored at the free‑throw line, where Georgetown’s 24 makes dwarfed Creighton’s 6.
The Hoyas’ 38 percent shooting from three also proved decisive against Creighton’s cold 24 percent night from deep. Add in 16 turnovers and a largest lead of just four compared to Georgetown’s 15, and the Jays spent most of the game chasing. The result was a 76–68 loss that reflected not just missed shots, but missed opportunities across the board.
Jasen Green paced Creighton on both ends, leading the Bluejays with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting while also grabbing a team‑high eight rebounds. Georgetown’s KJ Lewis stole the spotlight, pouring in 22 points behind an aggressive 11-of-14 night at the free‑throw line and adding three assists to round out his performance. Vince Iwuchukwu controlled the glass for the Hoyas with 10 rebounds, splitting them evenly between offensive and defensive boards. Nik Graves directed Creighton’s offense with five assists in 27 minutes, but Lewis’ all‑around impact ultimately set the tone as Georgetown claimed the edge in the game’s key statistical battles.
Senior guard Josh Dix and sophomore guard Austin Swartz never found their usual rhythm, and Creighton felt it. Dix finished with 9 points on 4‑of‑12 shooting, including just 1‑for‑6 from deep, struggling to create clean looks and unable to provide the steady scoring punch he’s delivered in recent weeks.
Swartz wasn’t able to lift the offense either, going 3‑for‑10 from the field and 1‑for‑6 from three for a quiet 7 points, his perimeter touch never settling in. With both guards misfiring, combining to shoot 7‑for‑22 overall and 2‑for‑12 from beyond the arc, the Bluejays lacked the backcourt efficiency they typically rely on, leaving the offense searching for answers throughout the night.
Creighton won’t have much time to dwell on this skid, as the Bluejays return home Saturday to host Seton Hall (16–7, 6–6 Big East) in what now feels like a pivotal moment in their season. With the losing streak at three and confidence clearly shaken, this matchup offers a chance to reset in front of their own crowd and reestablish the identity that carried them earlier in the year. Seton Hall’s physicality and balanced scoring will demand a sharper, more connected effort, but the opportunity is right there for Creighton to steady itself and start climbing back toward the form they expect.