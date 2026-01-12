Creighton Set for Home Test Against Struggling Georgetown Squad
Creighton returns to action on Tuesday night looking to protect its home floor and build on a strong start to Big East play as the Bluejays host a Georgetown team searching for stability. The Hoyas arrive at 9–7 overall and 1–4 in the Big East conference, carrying a three‑game skid into the matchup, while Creighton sits at 10–7 and 4–2 in conference action, anchored by a 7–2 record at CHI Health Center. With the Bluejays seeking their fifth Big East win and Georgetown trying to halt its slide, the stage is set for a matchup defined by urgency on both sides.
Creighton enters Tuesday night with a clear sense of urgency after a deflating 90–73 home loss to St. John’s, a game where the Bluejays struggled to match the Red Storm’s physicality and tempo. That performance lingered, and the Jays know they need a sharper, more connected effort to reset their trajectory in Big East play.
Playing at the CHI Health Center gives Creighton a chance to reestablish its defensive identity, clean up the lapses that proved costly, and regain the offensive rhythm that typically fuels its success. With Georgetown arriving on a three‑game skid, the matchup offers a timely opportunity for the Jays to respond with purpose and reclaim momentum.
Creighton enters the matchup averaging 77.2 points per game, outpacing the 74.0 points Georgetown typically allows, while the Hoyas counter with 77.1 points per game, 5.5 more than the 71.6 points the Bluejays surrender defensively. With both offenses capable of pushing the pace, Tuesday’s meeting marks the first Big East clash between the two programs this season and sets the stage for an intriguing strength‑on‑strength battle.
Both teams bring intriguing firepower into Tuesday’s matchup, highlighted by several players trending upward. For Creighton, senior guard Josh Dix continues to be a steady scoring presence at 12 points per game, while sophomore guard Austin Swartz has emerged as a major offensive spark, averaging 15.7 points over his last ten outings.
Georgetown counters with perimeter threats of its own, led by junior guard Malik Mack, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game and scores 14.4 points while shooting 33 percent from deep. Junior guard KJ Lewis adds another layer for the Hoyas, averaging 13.6 points over his last ten games on 35.6 percent shooting, giving Georgetown a versatile scoring option capable of impacting the game at all three levels.
The Greg McDermott-led Bluejays enter the matchup with a statistical edge that reinforces why the Bluejays are positioned to control this meeting. Over their last ten games, the Jays have gone 6–4 while averaging 78.8 points on an efficient 47.6 percent shooting, outscoring opponents by more than six points per contest.
Georgetown, meanwhile, has stumbled to a 4–6 mark in that same stretch, shooting just 41.8 percent and allowing 75.1 points per game. While the Hoyas’ defensive activity shows up in their steals and blocks, Creighton’s superior efficiency, ball movement, and overall scoring margin give the Bluejays the upper hand as they look to close out the night with a statement performance at home.