Creighton Women’s Basketball Cruises to Big East Win Over St. John’s
Throwback Night at D.J. Sokol Arena turned into a celebration of everything Creighton women’s basketball can be when it is clicking on all cylinders. Wearing retro uniforms and embracing their shoot-first identity, the Bluejays delivered one of their most complete performances of the season. The team rolled past St. John’s 81-51 on Wednesday, January 28.
Creighton Blue Jays Finds Its Rhythm After Early Jolt
The decisive win lifted Creighton to 9-12 overall and 5-7 in BIG EAST play. Meanwhile, St. John’s slipped to 16-7 on the season and an even 6-6 in conference action. More than just a 30-point victory, the night served as a reminder of how dangerous the Bluejays can be.
The opening moments belonged briefly to St. John’s, which raced out to a 5-0 lead and looked intent on spoiling the festivities. That advantage didn’t last long. Creighton quickly leaned into its "Let it Fly" mentality.
Neleigh Gessert knocked down two early three-pointers. On the other hand, Allison Heathcock buried one from the top of the key, and Grace Boffeli added a strong finish inside as the Bluejays surged ahead 11-5.
After St. John’s trimmed the margin to 13-10, Creighton answered again with a seven-point burst. It was sparked by Kendall McGee and another deep ball from Gessert. By the end of the first quarter, the Bluejays held a 22-13 lead and complete control of the tempo.
St. John’s made one last push early in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 26-20 and briefly injecting tension into the building. Creighton responded with its most decisive stretch of the night. A blistering 13-2 run turned a manageable lead into a commanding advantage.
During that stretch, Gessert and McGee connected from beyond the arc. The Bluejays attacked the rim to earn trips to the free-throw line, and Boffeli continued to assert herself in the paint. Ava Zediker capped the first-half surge with a bucket late in the period. It sent Creighton into the locker room with a 41-25 lead that reflected its dominance on both ends of the floor.
Third-Quarter Dominance Slams the Door Shut
Any hopes of a St. John’s comeback disappeared quickly after halftime. Creighton exploded for 28 third-quarter points. Meanwhile, held the Red Storm to just 13, stretching the margin to as many as 33 points.
Gessert and Boffeli opened the half with a 10-1 run, highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Gessert that pushed the score to 51-26. The Bluejays’ depth took center stage as the quarter wore on, with six different players contributing offensively. When Zediker drove to the basket for a layup with three minutes left in the quarter, the lead officially crossed the 30-point mark at 69-36, sealing the outcome.
Creighton’s offensive balance was the defining theme of the evening, as five Bluejays finished in double figures. Zediker led all scorers with 18 points, while Gessert followed closely with 17. McGee added 13, and the frontcourt tandem of Boffeli and Heathcock contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.
St. John’s was paced by Sa’Mya Wyatt with 14 points and Shaulana Wagner with 13. However, the Red Storm struggled to match Creighton’s depth and shooting rhythm for four quarters.
The win not only capped a successful Throwback Night but also gave the Bluejays a confidence boost heading into the next stretch of BIG EAST play. Creighton will take that momentum on the road Sunday, February 1, when it travels to New Jersey to face Seton Hall. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT.