Creighton Women’s Basketball Defeats Seton Hall in Road Battle
Winning on the road in the BIG EAST is never easy, and Creighton women’s basketball proved that grit still travels. On Sunday, February 1, the Bluejays delivered one of their toughest performances of the season. That made them earn a 72–66 victory over Seton Hall in South Orange. The result lifted Creighton to 10–12 overall and 6–7 in conference play. On the other hand, Seton Hall slipped to 15–7 overall and 9–4 in the BIG EAST.
The Bluejay's Star Players Anchor a Balanced Creighton Effort
Beyond the standings, the win carried deeper significance. Creighton avenged an earlier home loss to the Pirates and continued its long-standing control of the series. The Bluejays now own a 23–7 all-time advantage and have won 14 of the last 16 meetings. Just as importantly, the victory denied Seton Hall its first regular-season sweep of Creighton since the 2015–16 season.
Sophomore Allison Heathcock turned in a defining performance, recording the first double-double of her career with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Heathcock was part of a balanced offensive showing that saw four Bluejays reach double figures. Neleigh Gessert led Creighton with 16 points, repeatedly answering Seton Hall runs with timely baskets. Kennedy Townsend added 14 points with strong drives and perimeter shooting. Meanwhile, freshman Kendal McGee finished with 10 points and showed poise beyond her years at the free-throw line down the stretch.
Seton Hall struck first with a 7–5 edge, but Creighton responded quickly and decisively. A 9–0 run flipped the game in the Bluejays’ favor. It was fueled by aggressive play in transition and sharp ball movement. Townsend and Neleigh Gessert attacked the rim for layups, Norah Gessert knocked down a three-pointer, and Ava Zediker capped the surge with a strong finish.
That burst allowed Creighton to close the first quarter ahead 21–15. When the Pirates pulled within four, Townsend and Neleigh Gessert hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Creighton its first double-digit lead at 27–17. Despite several momentum swings, the Bluejays entered halftime firmly in control with a 45–39 advantage.
Momentum Builds as Creighton Heads for the Fourth Quarter
The third quarter was tightly contested. However, Creighton maintained its composure and took a 60–55 lead into the final frame. Early in the fourth quarter, the Bluejays appeared ready to pull away. A 7–0 run pushed the lead to 67–55 with just over five minutes remaining.
Seton Hall, however, refused to fold. Head coach Tony Bozella adjusted to a suffocating half-court defensive look. That sparked a late rally that brought the Pirates within three at 67–64 with 1:25 left. McGee halted the momentum with two clutch free throws, and Zediker sealed the game by going 3-for-4 at the line in the final minute.
Seton Hall was paced by Jordana Codio’s game-high 20 points. Savannah Catalon added 15, and Shailyn Pinkney contributed 11 in the loss.
The Bluejays now return to Omaha with renewed confidence for a two-game homestand at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton will host Georgetown on Wednesday, February 4, at 6:00 p.m., before welcoming Marquette on Sunday, February 8.