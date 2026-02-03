Creighton Women’s Basketball Freshman Neleigh Gessert Claims Second BIG EAST Award
Creighton women’s basketball continues to see its future take shape in real time, and freshman Neleigh Gessert is right at the center of it. On Monday, Feb. 2, the BIG EAST Conference announced that the Omaha native has been named Freshman of the Week. That, too, marks the second time this season she has earned the honor.
Creighton 's Neleigh Gessert Showcased a Week That Showed Growth
The award comes after a perfect 2–0 week for Creighton. It was during which Gessert played a major role in keeping the Bluejays rolling through a demanding stretch of BIG EAST play. With a steady offensive presence, the freshman once again proved she belongs among the league’s top emerging talents.
Across the two-game stretch, Gessert logged an impressive 32.1 minutes per game. That surely underscores the trust she has earned in head coach Jim Flanery’s rotation. She averaged 16.5 points per game. The athlete even scored 33 total points while shooting 42.9 percent from the field (12-of-28). Those numbers alone stand out, but the impact of her play went well beyond the box score.
Gessert also contributed four assists, a block, and a steal, showing her ability to influence the game on both ends of the floor. Her outside shooting was especially timely, with her perimeter accuracy playing a key role in spacing the floor and opening opportunities for her teammates.
The highlight of Gessert’s award-winning week came on Feb. 1, when Creighton earned a gritty 72–66 road win over Seton Hall. In a hostile environment, Gessert stepped into a leadership role, pacing the Bluejays with 16 points. Four of those buckets came from three-point range, accounting for 12 of her points and helping Creighton maintain offensive rhythm throughout the game.
In addition to her scoring, she added two assists, a block, and a steal, filling the stat sheet and making winning plays when they mattered most. Her performance was instrumental in securing the road victory.
Delivering a Scoring Spark Against St. John’s
Earlier in the week, during Creighton’s dominant 81–51 win over St. John’s on Jan. 28, Gessert provided the perfect complementary scoring punch. She finished second on the team with 17 points, shooting 46 percent from the field as the Bluejays controlled the game from start to finish.
Her ability to adjust roles from primary scorer to secondary option within the same week highlighted her versatility and basketball IQ. No matter where she is needed, Gessert has shown she can deliver.
Beyond the numbers, Gessert’s story resonates deeply with the Creighton community. An Omaha native who began playing basketball at the age of five, her rise to BIG EAST recognition reflects years of dedication and local development. Off the court, she brings a relatable and grounded personality, with interests ranging from volleyball and football to Grey’s Anatomy and cheering for the Golden State Warriors.
With two BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honors already in hand, Neleigh Gessert’s trajectory continues to trend upward. As she grows more confident, the freshman is quickly becoming a defining presence for Creighton women’s basketball