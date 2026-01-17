Creighton Women’s Basketball Hits the Road Following Weeklong Break
After a demanding stretch of BIG EAST competition, Creighton Women’s Basketball finally had time to breathe. The Bluejays used a six-day break to rest, refocus, and prepare for what lies ahead as conference play resumes. That return comes on the road this Saturday, Jan. 17, when Creighton travels to Rhode Island for a BIG EAST matchup with Providence.
History Provides Confidence on the Road for the Creighton’s Season
Creighton enters Saturday’s contest with history firmly on its side. The Bluejays hold a 19–4 advantage in the all-time series against Providence. It has been especially successful when playing in Rhode Island.
Creighton owns a 9–1 record on Providence’s home floor, a mark that reflects consistent poise away from Omaha. Overall, the Bluejays are 8–3 against the Friars at home and 2–0 in neutral-site matchups. That familiarity and past success could be valuable for a team currently sitting at 7–10 overall and 3–5 in BIG EAST play.
The defining storyline of Creighton’s season has been the emergence of its freshman class, which ranks among the most productive in the country. Creighton freshmen have combined for 563 points this season, averaging 33.1 points per game. That output currently ranks fourth nationally among freshman classes. Their impact from the perimeter has been even more striking, as they lead the NCAA in three-point field goals per game by a freshman group at 5.1.
Ava Zediker has been at the center of that production. In Creighton’s most recent game against No. 1 UConn, Zediker scored 23 points and made history. She became the first true freshman to score 20 or more points against a top-ranked Connecticut team since Iowa’s Caitlin Clark did so in the 2021 Sweet 16. The connection goes deeper, as both Zediker and Clark attended Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Entering the matchup with Providence, Zediker leads Creighton in scoring at 12.9 points per game, recently reclaiming the top spot from fellow freshman Neleigh Gessert. Gessert remains a key piece of the offense, leading the team in total points with 199 and averaging 11.7 points per game. Despite a recent dip in shooting, her role within the offensive structure remains central.
Veteran presence continues to matter as well. Senior Kennedy Townsend has provided steady production throughout the season, totaling 196 points while averaging 11.5 points per game. Her consistency has helped balance a lineup dominated by underclassmen.
What Needs to Click in Rhode Island
As the Bluejays prepare for the 12:00 p.m. CT tip-off, rebounding stands out as a major focus. Providence holds a height advantage, making collective rebounding essential to limit second-chance opportunities.
Creighton’s youthful roster has shown flashes of high-level play but has also endured multi-minute lapses that have proven costly. Getting Neleigh Gessert back into rhythm from three-point range is another priority. And especially after she ranked as high as third nationally in made threes earlier this season.
Even through growing pains, excitement around the program continues to rise. Creighton’s recent game against No. 1 UConn drew 6,372 fans to the CHI Health Center Omaha, the second-largest crowd in program history. Only the January 25, 2025, game, attended by 11,141 fans, drew more.