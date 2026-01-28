Creighton Women’s Basketball Hosts Midweek Home Game Against St John's
As the BIG EAST conference slate intensifies, Creighton women’s basketball returns to the familiar confines of D.J. Sokol Arena for a pivotal midweek matchup. The Bluejays, currently 8–12 overall and 4–7 in BIG EAST play, will host St. John’s on Wednesday, January 28, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+. This home contest represents a critical opportunity for Creighton to regain momentum on its home floor, where the Bluejays are 7–4 this season.
Looking At the Series History of Creighton Women’s Basketball
Creighton enters the matchup with a clear edge in the recent history of the series, having won the last six meetings against the Red Storm. The Bluejays already earned a 60–52 road victory over St. John’s on December 4 in New York. It's a game that showcased Creighton’s ability to disrupt the Red Storm’s offensive flow and execute late.
However, the St. John’s team arriving in Omaha this week is not the same group Creighton faced earlier in the season. Since that December meeting, the Red Storm have posted a 9–4 record and are coming off a convincing 71–58 win over Villanova. In that victory, St. John’s jumped out to a dominant 22–5 first-quarter run and finished the game shooting 51 percent from the field.
In the first meeting with Creighton, St. John’s Sa’Mya Wyatt finished with 16 points, while Brooke Moore added 14. Together, the duo accounted for 30 of St. John’s 52 points, making them the primary focus for Creighton’s defensive game plan once again.
Creighton Looks for a Home-Court Reset
Creighton comes into Wednesday’s contest looking to bounce back after a 76–61 loss at DePaul, a game in which the Bluejays shot 38.7 percent from the field. Despite the result, freshman Ava Zediker continued her strong debut season by scoring a game-high 19 points. Zediker leads the team offensively and is averaging 13.0 points per game.
Veteran forward Grace Boffeli remains the anchor of the lineup. Boffeli recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds at DePaul, earning her sixth double-double of the season and securing a spot on the BIG EAST Honor Roll announced January 26. She averages 8.5 rebounds per game and has increased that to 9.0 over her recent stretch.
Kennedy Townsend continues to play a vital role as well. Townsend led Creighton with 18 points and seven assists in the first meeting against St. John’s. They remain a key piece alongside Zediker and Boffeli as the Bluejays prepare for the rematch.
In the December matchup, Creighton trailed 27–24 at halftime before responding with a strong second half. The Bluejays shot 14-of-23 in the third quarter and closed the game shooting 60 percent from the floor to secure the 60–52 victory. Townsend’s 18 points led three players in double figures, with Boffeli and Neleigh Gessert each adding 12.
As St. John’s looks to end a six-game losing streak in the series, Creighton will aim to replicate that second-half execution. If that's not the case, then they will look to protect their home court and take a meaningful step forward in the BIG EAST standings.