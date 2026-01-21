Creighton Women's Basketball Leads the Way in Convincing Win Over Xavier
Creighton women’s basketball Bluejays rolled past Xavier 82–64 on January 20 to secure a much-needed BIG EAST victory at D.J. Sokol Arena. The win lifted Creighton to 8–11 overall and 4–6 in conference play. Meanwhile, Xavier dropped to 10–9 on the season and 3–7 in the BIG EAST standings.
Creighton Women’s Basketball Sets Early Runs in Omaha
Grace Boffeli and Kendall McGee set the tone early and never let it slip, combining for 33 points and 20 rebounds.
In the opening minutes, both teams traded 6–0 runs, and three early ties kept the energy high inside the arena. Creighton then seized control with an 11–0 surge that pushed the lead to 22–11. Xavier avoided further damage when Meri Kanerva drilled a deep three at the first-quarter buzzer, trimming the margin to 22–14.
The Bluejays stayed aggressive in the second quarter, stretching the lead to 32–18 midway through the period. Xavier responded with a 10–2 run of its own, showing resilience and keeping the contest from slipping away entirely.
At halftime, Creighton held a 34–28 advantage, firmly in control but aware that the Musketeers were still within striking distance. Creighton opened the third quarter by building the lead back to 14 at 45–31.
Xavier fought back and closed within six at 53–47 with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. That moment could have shifted the game, but the Bluejays responded with poise. A timely three from Neleigh Gessert, followed by consecutive layups from Boffeli and McGee. That just fueled a 7–2 closing run that restored control heading into the fourth.
A Win That Brings Perspective
The Musketeers made one final push in the fourth quarter, cutting the score to 65–58. From there, Creighton flipped the switch for good. An 11–2 run erased any doubt and stretched the lead comfortably into double digits, allowing the Bluejays to close out an emphatic 18-point win.
Creighton’s offensive balance stood out throughout the night, with six players reaching double figures. Boffeli led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds for a dominant double-double. McGee followed with 15 points, while Allison Heathcock added 14. Kennedy Townsend scored 12, Ava Zediker finished with 11, and Gessert chipped in 10.
Xavier was led by Mariyah Noel with 16 points and Kanerva with 15. On the other hand, MacKenzie Givens and Savannah White contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The victory offered relief for a Creighton team that has endured its share of narrow losses. The Bluejays have now played four games decided by five points or fewer this season and came up short in all four. Still, the program’s past provides optimism. The 2020–21 squad faced similar growing pains before blossoming into an Elite Eight team the following year.
Creighton continues to average 68.2 points per game while allowing 69.4, and the Bluejays rank 11th nationally with 9.3 three-pointers made per contest. Tuesday’s performance showed what that formula can look like when execution and confidence align.
The Bluejays now hold a 20–2 all-time advantage and have won 16 straight meetings against Xavier. Creighton travels to Chicago to face DePaul on Saturday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Wintrust Arena.