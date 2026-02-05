Creighton Women’s Basketball Secures Close BIG EAST Victory Against Georgetown
Creighton women’s basketball delivered one of its most dramatic performances of the season on Wednesday, February 4. The team edged Georgetown 64–62 in a game that featured historic individual achievements and a storybook ending. The victory lifted the Bluejays to 11–12 overall and evened their BIG EAST record at 7–7.
Creighton Women’s Basketball’s Neleigh Gessert Delivers a Historic Night
Georgetown showed resilience by erasing multiple double-digit deficits. The team slipped to 12–11 on the season and 5–9 in league play after the nail-biting finish at D.J. Sokol Arena.
The driving force behind Creighton’s win was freshman Neleigh Gessert, who turned in a performance that will be remembered for years in Omaha. The hometown product poured in a career-high 31 points, the most scored by a Creighton freshman since at least the 1998–99 season.
While Gessert carried the scoring load, it was sixth-year graduate student Grace Boffeli who delivered the defining play. With the score tied at 62–62 and just 6.8 seconds remaining, head coach Jim Flanery diagrammed a decisive inbounds play during a timeout.
Boffeli received the ball and was immediately met by two defenders. The basket capped a memorable birthday night and sent the D.J. Sokol Arena crowd into celebration. Boffeli’s impact extended beyond the final shot, as she hauled in 17 rebounds, tying for the 10th-highest single-game rebound total in Creighton program history.
A Game of Runs and Momentum Swings
Creighton stormed out to a 14–4 start, sparked by a driving layup from Kennedy Townsend and early three-pointers from Gessert and Allison Heathcock. Georgetown responded defensively and trimmed the deficit to 19–13 by the end of the first quarter.
Offense was harder to come by in the second quarter, but the Hoyas found momentum with a 10–3 run to take their first lead at 23–22. Gessert scored six of Creighton’s seven points in the period, including two late baskets, but Georgetown carried a slim 27–26 advantage into halftime.
Trailing 31–26 early in the third quarter, Ava Zediker ignited a Bluejay surge with 11 points in the frame. Her scoring, combined with nine more points from Gessert and four from Boffeli, swung the momentum back to Creighton and pushed the Bluejays ahead 50–44 entering the final period.
Gessert added 10 more points, including back-to-back three-pointers that gave Creighton a 60–59 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Georgetown answered when Brianna Byers knocked down her fifth three-pointer of the season to reclaim the lead. Shortly after, Boffeli capitalized on defensive attention drawn by Gessert, scoring to tie the game at 62–62 with 1:21 left.
Gessert finished with 31 points to lead Creighton, while Ava Zediker added 11 points and Grace Boffeli posted nine points and 17 rebounds. For Georgetown, Destiny Arubata scored 21 points, and Brianna Scott contributed 17.
Creighton will aim to build on the momentum when it returns to D.J. Sokol Arena on Sunday, February 8, to host Marquette in a nationally televised BIG EAST matchup on FS1. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. CT, with the Bluejays carrying renewed confidence into a crucial stretch of conference play.