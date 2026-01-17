Providence Downs Creighton 93–88 in Big East Battle
Creighton (11-8, 5-3 Big East) walked into Providence (9-9, 2-8 Big East) looking to steady its Big East footing, but the night turned into a grind that slipped just out of reach. Despite stretches of crisp ball movement, timely shooting, and a late push that had the Friars wobbling, the Bluejays couldn’t quite close the gap in a 93–88 setback.
For a team built on pace, spacing, and discipline, the loss stings not just for the score but for the missed opportunities in key moments, setting up an important stretch ahead as Creighton looks to recalibrate and respond.
Freshman guard Stefan Vaaks fueled Providence’s attack with seven assists as the Friars leaned on strong interior play from Jamier Jones and Oswin Erhunmwunse. Jones posted 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting and added 11 rebounds, while Erhunmwunse delivered 14 points on 6-of-9 from the field along with 13 boards.
On the Creighton side, junior forward Jasen Green powered the Bluejays with a standout 26-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance, supported by 17 points and two steals from senior guard Josh Dix and a well-rounded 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists from sophomore guard Blake Harper.
Providence held a slight efficiency edge in a tightly contested matchup, shooting 45 percent from the field compared to Creighton’s 41 percent, while dominating the interior with a 50–32 advantage in points in the paint. The Friars also controlled the glass with a 46–37 rebounding margin, including 19 offensive boards that created valuable second‑chance opportunities.
Creighton countered with better perimeter production, hitting ten threes to Providence’s six and converting 83 percent of its free throws, but the Friars’ ability to generate 17 points off turnovers, push the pace for 18 fast‑break points, and maintain the lead for 53 percent of the game proved decisive.
Creighton’s setback at Providence didn’t just sting in the moment. It reshaped the Big East standings. The 93–88 loss dropped the Bluejays into fourth place, tightening the margin for error as the conference race hits its midpoint. After spending much of conference play jockeying near the top, Creighton now finds itself needing to string together wins to keep pace with the frontrunners and avoid slipping further in a crowded, competitive table. The path forward is still firmly within reach, but the climb just became steeper.
Providence’s late-game toughness ultimately made the difference, but Creighton showed enough resilience to keep its trajectory intact as the season tightens. With a quick turnaround ahead and plenty still within reach in the Big East race, the Bluejays have every opportunity to turn this setback into fuel for what comes next.
Creighton won’t have much time to dwell on the loss, as the Bluejays return to the floor Wednesday for a pivotal home matchup against Xavier (11-7, 3-4 Big East). It’s a chance to reset in front of their own crowd, tighten the defensive lapses that proved costly, and reestablish the offensive rhythm that has carried them through stretches of Big East play. With the conference race tightening and every game carrying weight, Wednesday offers Creighton an immediate opportunity to respond, regroup, and reclaim momentum on its home floor.
