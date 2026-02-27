Creighton Bluejays Women’s Basketball Finish Strong at Home with Win Over Providence
In a sport often defined by rhythm and revenge, the Creighton Bluejays women's basketball team provided a masterclass in both during their final regular-season appearance at D.J. Sokol Arena. On Thursday, Feb. 26, Creighton delivered a commanding 69-49 victory. The win was over the Providence Friars.
Creighton Defense Locks Down Providence at D.J. Sokol Arena
Creighton evened its overall record to 14-14 and improved to 10-9 in BIG EAST play. Meanwhile, Providence drops to 14-16 overall and 7-12 in league action.
While the scoreboard reflected a 20-point gap, the real narrative of the evening was found in Creighton’s defensive performance. The Bluejays turned D.J. Sokol Arena into a fortress, holding the Friars to a meager 25.0% shooting for the entire game. This marked the program's most suffocating defensive effort since holding Georgetown to 25.0% shooting on Feb. 18, 2023.
In the fourth quarter, Providence was held to just 16.7% from the field. Even in the first half, when the Friars were fighting to stay within striking distance, Creighton limited them to 27.3% shooting. That also includes a frustrating 4-for-13 mark on layups.
It wasn’t just about contested shots. It was about discipline, positioning, and relentless effort. The Bluejays dictated the pace, closed out on shooters, and made every possession uncomfortable. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Providence simply couldn’t find any rhythm.
A central component of the Bluejays' success was the sensational play of freshman guard Ava Zediker. Zediker exploded for 20 points, marking the fifth time in her debut season she has crossed the 20-point threshold.
She set the tone early, scoring nine points in the first quarter alone on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting performance. By halftime, Zediker had 10 points to lead all players and anchor the Creighton offense..
Zediker wasn’t alone in her offensive production. Kennedy Townsend delivered a poised performance in her final BIG EAST home game, tallying 16 points. Kendall McGee also reached double figures with 12 points. Meanwhile, Norah Gessert contributed seven points and five rebounds in the first half alone.
Inside the paint, Grace Boffeli continued to cement her status as one of the conference’s elite post players. Despite picking up three first-quarter fouls that limited her early minutes, Boffeli finished with six rebounds and a season-high five assists. It was a total that matched her career high previously achieved four times. Her 246 rebounds this season place her eighth on Creighton’s single-season list and lead the BIG EAST.
Second-Quarter Surge Breaks Game Open
The opening frame was a fast-paced affair, with Creighton shooting 69% from the field and dominating the glass 12-3. Despite building a 22-17 lead, eight turnovers allowed Providence to convert those miscues into seven points, keeping the Friars within reach.
The second quarter, however, saw a decisive shift.
Creighton opened the period with a 7-2 blitz, highlighted by a Townsend steal and layup that established the first 10-point lead at 29-19. The Bluejays committed just one turnover in the second quarter and closed the half on a 12-2 run, outscoring Providence 19-7 in the frame to take a commanding 41-24 advantage into halftime.
From there, it became a matter of control.
The third quarter saw Creighton’s lead fluctuate between 12 and 20 points, with the Bluejays holding a 58-39 edge entering the final 10 minutes. Providence never cut the deficit below 17 in the fourth quarter. With 8:41 remaining, Princess Moody was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, further compounding the Friars’ struggles. Creighton cruised down the stretch, completing the 69-49 victory.
The loss underscored Providence’s continued difficulties away from home, as the Friars fell to 2-9 in road games this season. With the victory, Creighton improved to 20-5 all-time against Providence and prevented the Friars from securing their first regular-season series sweep over the Bluejays.
The win also strengthened Creighton’s dominance at home, as the Bluejays moved to 22-2 in their last 24 BIG EAST home games inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Additionally, the program has now reached double-digit conference wins in six consecutive seasons.
For a team hovering around .500 overall, this was more than just another tally in the win column. It was a statement of defensive identity, senior poise, and freshman promise converging at the perfect time.
Creighton closes out the regular season on Sunday at noon Central when it travels to face the Xavier Musketeers women's basketball team. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+, as the Bluejays look to carry their defensive momentum into postseason play.