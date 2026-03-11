Creighton Squanders Three-Run Lead to LSU
The Creighton Bluejays baseball team put up a good fight against the LSU Tigers, but came up short 8-4.
The Tigers got on the board first, but it was a good effort on the Bluejays' pitching to get out of a big bases-loaded jam in the first inning with a strikeout. Creighton would have an answer of their own when they tied the game at the top of the second inning—terrific baserunning from Ben North to reach safely at home.
Creighton would score another run in the second after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. The team could’ve scored more runs, but didn’t capitalize on them. However, they had another chance at the top of the third inning when Isaac Wachsmann hit a 2-run RBI with bases loaded to make it 4-1 in favor of the Bluejays.
LSU would score seven unanswered runs on the Bluejays. The Tigers were struggling to get on base and made costly defensive mistakes, but everything came back to full circle for them and they redeemed themselves. As for Creighton, this was a tough moment for them, as they had most of the game's momentum.
The Bluejays committed an error of their own in the fourth inning. Those mistakes marked the beginning of the Tigers' new life in the game. When you make a mistake, you must pay. The Tigers made the Bluejays pay. Freshman catcher Omar Serna hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, which was the dagger in the hearts of Creighton.
The Tigers' bullpen didn’t allow the Blue Jays to get back in the game. Creighton had no answers and didn’t score a run for the rest of the game. A victory over LSU would’ve been huge for the Bluejays season. LSU has suffered two upsets this season so far, and Creighton would’ve been another one added to the list.
Pitching has been inconsistent for Creighton. As we see it, it cost them a victory against LSU. The team played well for the first four innings of the game, but the grand slam was the big punch to the gut.
Creighton can still get their act together. They could learn from what they did in the early innings against the defending champs and apply it to their next games, especially against elite teams.
Creighton falls to 5-8. Tigers improve to 13-5. Shane Curtin got the loss. Creighton would play a three-game series with Tulane beginning on Friday, March 13, at 6:30 pm. The Bluejays will stay in Louisiana.
