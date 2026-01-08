Creighton Stuns Villanova in Statement Upset at the Pavilion
In a tightly contested battle that swung on poise and precision, Creighton (10-6, 4-1 Big East) edged Villanova (12-3, 3-1 Big East) 76–72, delivering one of the most impactful upsets in the Big East this season. From timely shot‑making to disciplined late‑game execution, the Bluejays showcased a maturity that traveled, reshaping the conference picture and signaling they’re far more dangerous than their record suggests.
The Blue Jays' balanced effort powered its upset win, highlighted by sophomore guard Austin Swartz's team-high 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and senior guard Josh Dix's 17-point performance as Creighton's backcourt set the tone.
Junior forward Jasen Green anchored the glass with a team-best seven rebounds, while Swartz led the team with three assists each, helping Creighton finish with 10 total.
The starters combined for the bulk of the scoring, but the bench delivered a meaningful spark with 27 points, led by sophomore guard Blake Harper's 17 off the bench, plus contributions from Fedor Zugic (5), Owen Freeman (2), Kerem Konan (1), and Nik Graves (2).
Overall, Creighton shot 50% from the field, controlled the boards 39–30, and used timely production across the rotation to close out the win.
As for Villanova, the Wildcats were powered by a trio of standout performances, led by freshman guard Acaden Lewis, who paced the team with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting while adding seven assists, a team high.
Junior guard Tyler Perkins followed closely with 18 points, knocking down two threes and providing steady scoring throughout. In the paint, senior forward Duke Brennan dominated the glass with a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with 16 points, giving Villanova its most reliable interior presence.
Off the bench, senior guard Devin Askew contributed four points and five rebounds, but overall, the Wildcats’ reserves combined for just nine points, leaving the scoring load largely on the starters.
Creighton found its winning edge in the efficiency and effort categories, outshooting Villanova 50 percent to 44 percent from the field and holding a clear advantage on the glass with a 39-30 rebounding margin, including 26 defensive boards that limited second‑chance opportunities.
The Bluejays also generated more from the perimeter, edging Villanova in three‑point percentage 30 percent to 25 percent, and they turned their pace into production with a 7-4 fast-break advantage.
While Villanova held statistical edges in assists, steals, points off turnovers, and points in the paint, Creighton’s superior shooting, rebounding dominance, and transition efficiency ultimately swung the matchup in its favor.
Creighton now turns its attention to a fast‑paced showdown with St. John’s (10-5, 3-1 Big East) on Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. This matchup will test the Bluejays’ discipline and defensive communication against one of the Big East’s most aggressive and up-tempo teams. The Red Storm thrives on pressure, turnovers, and transition scoring, meaning Creighton’s ball security and rebounding, two strengths in the Villanova win, will be critical once again.
With St. John’s looking to climb the conference standings and Creighton aiming to build momentum off its upset, the matchup sets up as a high‑energy, high‑stakes battle that could shape the early Big East race.