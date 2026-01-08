Creighton Softball Unveils 2026 Schedule, Set to Host Nebraska
Creighton softball head coach Krista Wood has high expectations for the Bluejays this spring, and the recently announced schedule reflects them.
The Bluejays will play five teams that made the 2025 NCAA Tournament and host 16 contests at the newly constructed Creighton Softball Stadium.
Highlighting the 2026 season will be hosting in-state rival Nebraska for the first time since 2019 on March 31.
Creighton is coming a Big East finals appearance and its first back-to-back 30-win seasons since 2009-10. The Bluejays will open the season with 24 straight road games, starting in Huntsville, Texas, where Creighton will play five games at the Bearkat Classic.
From Texas, the Bluejays will head to Tucson, Ariz., for the Bear Down Fiesta hosted by Arizona.
The next two tournaments will be the Texas-Arlington's Boerner Invitational and then the Colorado Classic which is co-hosted by Colorado State and Northern Colorado.
Big East play begins with Seton Hall on the road before playing the first home game on March 10 against Kansas City. Other Big East matchups this year include Providence, Villanova, Butler, Georgetown, St. John's, UConn and DePaul.
Midweek games bring extra excitement with Iowa State on March 18, marking the first meeting with the Cyclones since 2016. There will also be a crosstown home-and-home with Omaha.
The top four teams will meet at the Big East Tournament which will be played at The Ballpark at Rosemont in Rosemont, Ill. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The 64-team NCAA Tournament is slated to start on May 15 and will conclude with the NCAA Women's College World Series on May 28-June 5 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
BearKat Classic
Feb. 6: Central Arkansas
Feb. 6: Sam Houston
Feb. 7: Central Arkansas
Feb. 7: Sam Houston
Feb. 8: South Dakota
Bear Down Fiesta
Feb. 14: Drake
Feb. 14: Coastal Carolina
Feb. 15: Drake
Feb. 15: Utah Valley
Feb. 16: Arizona
Boerner Invitational
Feb. 20: South Dakota
Feb. 20: UT Arlington
Feb. 21: Wichita State
Feb. 21: Wichita State
Feb. 22: UT Arlington
Colorado Classic
Feb. 27: Northern Colorado
Feb. 27: Northern Colorado
Feb. 28: Northern Colorado
Feb. 28: Colorado State
March 1: Colorado State
March 6-8: at Seton Hall
March 10: vs. Kansas City
March 13-15: vs. Providence
March 18: vs. Iowa State
March 20-22: vs. Villanova
March 25: at Omaha
March 31: vs. Nebraska
April 2-4: at Butler
April 7: vs. South Dakota
April 10-12: vs. Georgetown
April 17-19: at St. John's
April 24-26: at UConn
April 28: vs. Omaha
May 1-3: vs. DePaul
May 6-9: Big East Tournament at Rosemont, Ill.