HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Jalen Johnson Comes Up Big Down Stretch Against Georgia Tech

Freshman hits five of final six shots on way to 18 points
Author:
Publish date:

Duke was suffering through its first three-game losing streak since 2016 and facing the possibility of its first four-game skid since 2007. But freshman Jalen Johnson said there was no sense of urgency before the win against Georgia Tech.

“I’d say it was just the same thing as we say every game,” he said. “Just play hard and play together, and I think we really did that tonight from the get-go. I think we jumped out first and that’s what helped us maintain a solid lead throughout the game.”

While the Blue Devils were relieved to get the win, Johnson didn’t want to spend much time reveling in the win.

“It’s good,” he said. “We all wanted this win. We needed this win. It’s a big confidence booster. But we’ve just got to get prepared for Saturday (against Clemson) and kind of put this one behind us. Enjoy it, but we’ve got to start preparing for Saturday.”

Duke led for most of the game against Tech, but the Yellow Jackets had several rallies to keep the game close. Johnson said the Blue Devils were able to hold off Georgia Tech’s rallies.

“Just executing and getting stops,” he said. “Basketball is a game of runs, so we weren’t going to let them keep going on those runs. We decided to match that energy and continue to bring our own energy and eventually take that.”

After a slow start, Johnson hit five of his final six shots down the stretch and finished with 18 points. “I wouldn’t say it was just me,” he said. “It was the leadership of Jordan (Goldwire), Matt (Hurt), Wendell (Moore). We all just played together. I wouldn’t say I really took over. My teammates trusted me and I trusted them. That was the main thing.”

jalen_johnson-60116e4be9e3792d42ab4c92_Jan_27_2021_13_57_43
Basketball

Jalen Johnson Comes Up Big Down Stretch Against Georgia Tech

kobe stanley
Basketball

Coach K Reflects on Kobe Bryant

jordan_goldwire-6010eecae9e3792d42ab4867_Jan_27_2021_13_45_52
Basketball

Jordan Goldwire Sparks Duke Off Bench In Win Over Tech

USATSI_15324496
Basketball

Live Blog: Georgia Tech at Duke

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-108
Basketball

Coach K Not Sure Why Opponents Are Shooting More Free Throws Than Duke

k_student_q-600cd857dfea140bda39d6cf_Jan_24_2021_2_17_30
Basketball

Watch: Coach K Takes Issue With Student Reporter's Question

k_on_duke_loss-600cd9a4e9e3792d42ab2e92_Jan_24_2021_2_23_00
Basketball

Duke Falls at Louisville to Drop Third Straight

mbb_duke_wake_ledonne_20210109-110
Basketball

Live Blog: Duke at Louisville