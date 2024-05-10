2024 Chattanooga Football Schedule
In this story:
Chattanooga finished last season 8-5 (6-2 SoCon) as the Mocs made the first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 2016. The Mocs signed head coach Rusty Wright to a five-year extension this offseason.
Chattanooga's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Chattanooga is below.

Aug. 31: at Tennessee
Sep. 7: at Georgia State
Sep. 14: Mercer
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: Portland State
Oct. 5: at East Tennessee State
Oct. 12: at Furman
Oct. 19: Wofford
Oct. 26: VMI
Nov. 2: at Western Carolina
Nov. 9: at The Citadel
Nov. 16: Samford
Nov. 23: at Austin Peay
* Italics indicate conference matchups
