Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Chattanooga Mocs head coach Rusty Wright watches his team warm up before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Chattanooga finished last season 8-5 (6-2 SoCon) as the Mocs made the first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 2016. The Mocs signed head coach Rusty Wright to a five-year extension this offseason.

Chattanooga's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight SoCon conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Chattanooga is below.

2024 Chattanooga Football Schedule

Aug. 31: at Tennessee
Sep. 7: at Georgia State
Sep. 14: Mercer
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: Portland State
Oct. 5: at East Tennessee State
Oct. 12: at Furman
Oct. 19: Wofford
Oct. 26: VMI
Nov. 2: at Western Carolina
Nov. 9: at The Citadel
Nov. 16: Samford
Nov. 23: at Austin Peay

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 