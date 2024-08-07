Fcs Football Central

FCS Football Podcast: ETSU Head Coach Tre Lamb

Zachary McKinnell

ETSU Head Coach Tre Lamb
ETSU Head Coach Tre Lamb / ETSU Athletics
ETSU head coach Tre Lamb joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Lamb was 20-20 over his four seasons at Gardner-Webb, leading the Runnin' Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs. The program won the Big South title in 2022 and won a share of the Big South-OVC championship last season.

He returns to the SoCon, where he served as the quarterbacks coach at Mercer from 2014-17.

Lamb discusses his transition to ETSU after his stint at Gardner-Webb, his use of the transfer portal this offseason, why it was his dream to coach in the SoCon, and the development of Freshman All-American quarterback Jaylen King.

We also address his viral offseason comments about a potential farm system being introduced to college football. Lamb also speaks on the new NCAA scholarship limits and how that could impact the FCS subdivision moving forward.

Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

