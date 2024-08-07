FCS Football Podcast: ETSU Head Coach Tre Lamb
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
ETSU head coach Tre Lamb joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Lamb was 20-20 over his four seasons at Gardner-Webb, leading the Runnin' Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs. The program won the Big South title in 2022 and won a share of the Big South-OVC championship last season.
He returns to the SoCon, where he served as the quarterbacks coach at Mercer from 2014-17.
Lamb discusses his transition to ETSU after his stint at Gardner-Webb, his use of the transfer portal this offseason, why it was his dream to coach in the SoCon, and the development of Freshman All-American quarterback Jaylen King.
We also address his viral offseason comments about a potential farm system being introduced to college football. Lamb also speaks on the new NCAA scholarship limits and how that could impact the FCS subdivision moving forward.