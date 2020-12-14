Report: Florida's Keyontae Johnson In Medically-Induced Coma

UPDATE: Shortly following the USA Today report, UF shares that Johnson has returned to Gainesville and is being treated at UF Health. While it did not mention his medically-induced coma, the update says that Johnson remains in "critical but stable" condition, is following simple commands, and undergoing further tests.

***

Florida Gators star basketball player Keyontae Johnson was put into a medically-induced coma following his collapse on the court at Florida State on Saturday, his grandfather Larry DeJarnett shared with USA Today on Monday. The hope, DeJarnett said, was that Johnson would be brought out of the coma on Monday afternoon.

"They’re just not sure," DeJarnett told USA Today. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

Following an alley-oop dunk, Johnson collapsed on the court during a timeout and was rushed to Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital after being taken out on a stretcher. There, it was announced that Johnson was in "critical but stable" condition on Saturday, and an update from UF on Sunday morning said he remained in that condition.

The report from USA Today says that Johnson has been transported back to Gainesville, Fla. after receiving initial treatment in Tallahassee. Head coach Mike White and associate athletic director for sports health Dave Werner remained in Tallahassee with Johnson and his family during his treatment.

The Associated Press reported shortly after the incident that Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer along with other members of the team, but it was unclear if that diagnosis or its long-term effects are in any way related to Johnson's collapse. DeJarnett, meanwhile, told USA Today he is unaware if Johnson ever suffered from coronavirus.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a Sunday statement. “Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”