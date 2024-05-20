Pair of Florida Gators Named All-SEC Ahead of Tournament Play
Monday, Florida Gators first baseman and left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone was named to the All-SEC First Team by the SEC coaches. He was selected to the first team as a first baseman.
Additionally, USA Baseball announced Caglianone as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award. The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best amateur baseball player in the country.
The junior two-way player has had an extraordinary season for the Gators. Offensively, he’s hitting .413 and has 58 RBI, leading UF. He’s smashed 29 home runs, good for third in the country and second in the SEC. This is the junior’s second straight year being named to the All-SEC First Team as a first baseman
On the mound, Caglianone possesses a 5-1 record and has a 4.35 ERA.
Freshman right-handed Liam Peterson was also named to an All-SEC team. Peterson made the All-SEC Freshman team. On the year, the freshman has a 2-4 record and 5.83 ERA. He’s been impressive since April 19, recording a 2.33 ERA and .211 batting average against in 19 ⅓ innings since then.
The Gators are preparing for their opening round game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. in Hoover, Alabama.