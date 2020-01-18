GatorMaven
Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard will play against Auburn, despite battling the flu this week. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday, but will still take the court on Saturday. 

Nembhard averages 11.1 points per game, but more importantly averages 5.9 assists. He is also the clear leader of this team on the floor, especially offensively. Most thins that happen in the half court offense for UF happen through the sophomore from Canada. 

This is big news for a Gator team playing against the 15-1 Auburn Tigers, who rank second in the SEC. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers travel to Gainesville the favorite in this game as they have been consistently good all season. 

Florida has been up and down all season, and the “up” is much more likely to show itself at 1:30 on CBS with Nembhard in the lineup. It will be interesting to follow how coach Mike White manages the floor general’s minutes. 

Will he be full go like it was any normal game? Or will he only play in limited action because of his sickness? 

UF’s backcourt could use solid performances from freshmen Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann, along with sophomore shooter Noah Locke. The Gators will perhaps need them to carry a heavier load if Nembhard is not his usual self.   

