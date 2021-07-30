Charlotte Hornets Select Gators Scottie Lewis in NBA Draft

Former Florida Gators guard Scottie Lewis was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with pick No. 56 in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Lewis would be grabbed at pick No. 56 and became the second former Gator to be selected last night following guard Tre Mann's selection at pick No. 18 by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lewis would enter the draft following two seasons at Florida. While with the Gators he averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 51 appearances, earning 2020 SEC All-Freshman honors. He would post a career-best 19 points and had one double-double as a Gator during his time with the program.

Shortly after being selected by the Hornets, Gators head coach Mike White released a statement on his former guard.

“We’re so happy for Scottie to have this opportunity,” UF head coach Mike White said. “I know it’s a dream come true for him, and we will be cheering for him as he takes on this next step in his career.”

Lewis, 6-foot-5, 189 pounds, boasts a seven-foot wingspan and was known as one of the most athletic players on the Gators basketball team over the past two seasons. He routinely would make acrobatic plays down the court and while he didn't quite have the season many expected last season, has plenty of potential moving forward in the NBA.

With both Lewis and Mann selected last night, they became the first pair of Florida basketball stars to be selected in the draft since 2011 when both Chandler Parson (38th/Houston Rockers) and Vernon Macklin (52nd/Detroit Pistons) were selected.

